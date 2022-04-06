Fortnite pro Mero accused of using Cronus Zen: IT specialist steps in to clear his name

In the world of Fortnite, some play in the competitive scene and some win it. Mero is one of the latter. After securing five wins in the FNCS, it's evident that his skill level is beyond most pro-players. However, a recent screenshot posted on Reddit seems to claim otherwise.

Based on the conversation between Mero and another professional player known as Peterbot, it would seem that Mero and Peterbot were about to get exposed for cheating. The conversation, in particular, revolves around a device known as the Cronus Zen.

It is used to fine-tune settings and improve gameplay for controller players in Fortnite. While it does not affect complex mechanics such as building or piece-control, it greatly improves aim. This would allow a player to utilize the device to land clean headshots.

According to most fans on the Reddit thread, this information about professional players cheating in Fortnite does not come as a shock. This is nothing new because cheating has become prevalent in most Battle Royale games. One user by the name of BADMAN-TING sums up the situation by saying:

"Everyone sensible enough knows that at least some of the people winning are cheating. It was just a matter of who and when it would come out. It's like in sports, a load of top level athletes will be cheating in some capacity. It doesn't have to be things like steroids or other PEDS, but cheating in some form will be rife."

Based on the comments in the thread, it's clear that fans have been suspicious about these things for a while. If the screenshot is to be believed, then Mero, Peterbot, and others have been cheating for a while without being caught. But here's where the story takes a twist.

Fortnite pro Mero allows IT specialist to check his computer for evidence of Cronus Zen

After being called out on social media for cheating, Mero would not take it lightly. Rather than posting a long status explaining why the screenshot was fake, he allowed an IT specialist to check his computer for any traces of Cronus Zen and other illegal software.

Dety @Dety0 @MeroFN 3/x . a little background about me, i studied as a IT-Technician at a college, where we would do maintenance and security checks of PC. by updating and testing windows along side other software vendors EFIF and Norton and Kaspersky i'm certified in Cisco Cyberops and cryptography @MeroFN 3/x . a little background about me, i studied as a IT-Technician at a college, where we would do maintenance and security checks of PC. by updating and testing windows along side other software vendors EFIF and Norton and Kaspersky i'm certified in Cisco Cyberops and cryptography

Given that the device needs software to run correctly, an IT specialist would be able to find the program even if it had been deleted. In addition to finding traces of the software program, there are other ways in which evidence can be gathered. This is what Dety0, the Cyber Security expert, had to say:

"I ran a deep scan of Recuva that took 30 minutes, and this finds everything that’s been deleted from the PC. I looked at Windows Logs, Windows Device manager disconnected hardware, and Windows Firewall has always been running. Checked all the Windows Firewalls and what port they ran on; even checked the origins of the location of the file who wanted access through the Firewall."

Apart from thoroughly checking the computer and the system's log, the IT specialist even ran multiple virus scanners, including 'adwcleaner,' 'malwarebytes,' and Windows' antivirus systems - all of which came up clear. This would mean that Mero was not cheating or using any third-party software/device to gain an unfair advantage,

PSG TNA MERO @MeroFN also streaming every tourney til this clears up with handcam. also streaming every tourney til this clears up with handcam.

However, with everything said and done, given how serious this allegation is, Epic Games may launch an investigation of their own. In the meantime, Mero has always decided to use a hand-cam while streaming Fortnite tournaments until the situation clears up.

