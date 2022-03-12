Underrated Fortnite pro taking over every mainstream controller player

Fortnite has provided a variety of platforms for players to play on. These include the rise of controller players in the community alongside others like PC, mobile and even Nintendo players.

With these platforms, there is no doubt about the rise in competition among the player base. Every platform has its own advantages and disadvantages that players need to break through to be the best.

Even with these differences that occur from time-to-time, players compete and acknowledge each other’s skills. With the start of Chapter 3, the competitive side of Fortnite has seen a lot of underrated players come to light.

This is especially the case after the introduction of Gyro and Flick Stick controls for controller players, the joystick community has seen an upliftment.

New Fortnite controller pro player takes the No.1 Spot

Following the recent events in Fortnite competitive, various players took on the overall growth who were both mainstream and underrated. Several tournaments were held for both solos, duos and trios with the conclusion of the first FNCS of Chapter 3.

The controller community has speculated about a new top player in the league in the game. Alot of recognized pros such as Unknownarmy, Mero, etc were at the top but still haven't yet reached the level of this pro player.

The new member, Deyy, had recently joined the esports team NRG. His achievements from the start of Chapter 2 Season 4 to the current Chapter 3 have been consistent and improving.

He has played alongside other top pro players and was well known for his comms and ability to adapt in any given scenario.

The accumulation of these achievements came in the top leagues, where even mainstream pros were shocked by his performance. His representation of the NRG team has given both the team and him plenty of recognition.

He has had a rapid growth in following with many admiring and supporting him in the Fortnite player base.

The Fortnite controller community taking over the game in 2022

The recent updates that have been brought about in-game have no doubt given controller players the opportunity to expand rapidly. With the community calling this the "Spray and Pray" season, controller players have taken advantage of their aim to conquer others.

Not only their aim assist, but with weapons such as MK-7 or the Stinger, the controller community has also started to make a stand on the competitive side, overtaking other platforms.

Epic has added Gyro and Flick stick controls that give some controller players the opportunity to improve in a drastic way with less effort.

