Fortnite pro says N-Word while showing off gun collection, gets accused of hate speech

A professional Fortnite player named "Sin" has been called out for his hateful speech in a video posted to Twitter.

The user has since deleted the tweet and any follow-up tweets, along with his Twitter entirely, but the internet is forever, as they say. His video was saved and shared widely.

Sin showed off his massive gun collection and provided commentary regarding the weapons. Racist remarks were made when he mentioned what he would use the guns for, causing an uproar.

Fortnite pro Sin says he collects guns in case of an "N-Word outbreak"

Attention was brought to the video by none other than Jake Lucky. The popular news source in the esports and gaming scene shared the video and stated his disbelief.

Viewer discretion is advised when watching the clip in Jake's tweet, as strong racist language is used. The word choice used by "Sin" led to outrage on Twitter and in the Fortnite pro community.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Actually insane that people like this exist in the space. Fortnite player “Sin” who qualified for FNCS grand finals today openly saying he fears an “N word outbreak” while showing off his gun collection



Unfortunately, this type of rhetoric is found too often on the internet and in gaming. There have been several instances where gamers from many titles have been caught using the N-Word, sparking campaigns to have them canceled.

Reactions to Fortnite pro's comments

As stated in the tweet by Jake Lucky, "Sin" recently qualified for the FNCS Grand Final. Perhaps that type of platform is why so much attention was given to his remarks.

JFraz @Jfraz_ @JakeSucky i have no problem with people owning guns like this but when your speech is reflecting a hate crime theres definitely a problem. especially after the buffalo shooting. @JakeSucky i have no problem with people owning guns like this but when your speech is reflecting a hate crime theres definitely a problem. especially after the buffalo shooting.

With shootings around the world in recent years happening due to racist reasoning, many pointed out the huge problem with the type of speech used by the player.

Doge1x @David1x__ @JakeSucky Never gonna understand how someone can hate another race @JakeSucky Never gonna understand how someone can hate another race

As the world hopes to move towards more equality and acceptance, words like the ones uttered by "Sin" are seen as a gigantic step backward. The Fortnite community isn't happy with him.

Some have pointed out the truth often found behind what people label as "jokes." A large majority of commenters accused the user of having spouted hate speech, which is nothing to joke about.

RedKnight777 @RedKnight777000 @JakeSucky Some of y'all sincerely need to be educated. This is how it all starts as "jokes" as some of y'all call it. Discrimination and prejudice start off small, people often dismiss it as a "joke" as some of y'all want to call it, but this kind of behavior condones hate crimes. @JakeSucky Some of y'all sincerely need to be educated. This is how it all starts as "jokes" as some of y'all call it. Discrimination and prejudice start off small, people often dismiss it as a "joke" as some of y'all want to call it, but this kind of behavior condones hate crimes.

This was followed by the revelation that "Sin" deleted his Twitter account after the backlash. Instead of facing the consequences and owning up to his actions, he deleted the handle to avoid it entirely.

The final nail in the coffin came in the form of a statement by his FNCS partner, "Acro." He came right out and said that he no longer associated with "Sin" after the video surfaced.

Acro @AcropolisFN Regards to everything happening right now, I do not associate with anything sin has said and do not agree with it. Whether it's him or not I do not support it at all. I will never be associating with him again and I hope you all understand I have no control over anything. Sorry. Regards to everything happening right now, I do not associate with anything sin has said and do not agree with it. Whether it's him or not I do not support it at all. I will never be associating with him again and I hope you all understand I have no control over anything. Sorry.

As of writing this, Epic Games has not commented on the matter publicly. According to a follow-up tweet by "Acro," however, it seems that a DQ from the FNCS Grand Final is imminent.

Edited by Ravi Iyer