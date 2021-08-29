Fortnite redeem codes for August 2021: Full list of all redeemable codes so far

The Fortnite redeem codes for August 2021 has been revealed, and gamers can claim exclusive in-game items and cosmetics for absolutely free.

Fortnite offers several cosmetics and skins along with other in-game items that can be claimed through the Item Shop. However, gamers look forward to the opportunity to claim certain skins for free through several methods, including the redeem codes.

This article will reveal the redeem codes, along with the cosmetics that can be claimed through them.

Fortnite: Redeem codes to claim special cosmetics in the game

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be over in a couple of weeks' time, and Epic has revealed some redeem codes to get hold of some exclusive in-game items.

The redeem codes for the month of August is here, and gamers can use it to own special cosmetics.

1) Code for Toon Squad Lebron James Cosmetic

LeBron James made his appearance in Fortnite back in July as part of the Space Jam collaboration. The outfit was available for 1500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop and the entire bundle costs 2500 V-Bucks.

This outfit can be redeemed in Fortnite using the code RLFAC-DVX9Y-7N4F7-LUKCK

2) Code for Deathstroke Destroyer Glider

Giving Away 'Deathstroke Destroyer' Glider!

To Enter:

1. Follow Me

2. Retweet



Part of the Batman Zero Point set, the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider is one of the most spectacular items in Fortnite. This item was available for 800 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. It was also a part of the Deathstroke Zero Bundle that was available for 2000 V-Bucks.

The Deathstroke Destroyer Glider can be redeemed in the game using the code PAX7N-79CGE-NMW6T-C9NZG.

3) Code for Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit

Another DC series outfit, the Rebirth Harley Quinn can be redeemed in the game. This outfit was part of the "And Red All Over" set and was available in the Item Shop for 1200 V-Bucks.

The redeem code to get hold of the coveted DC outfit is YNQJ7-4EVUP-RJDMT-ENRK6.

Gamers should note that some of the redeem codes are only available once. If a gamer is unable to redeem any code, then it could probably mean that someone else has used it and it is no longer available.

