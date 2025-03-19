Fortnite is refunding players 1,000 V-Bucks, check your eligibility

Fortnite is refunding players 1,000 V-Bucks, and if you're eligible, you may get back your in-game currency. It is not every day that you get a chance to magically reclaim some of your used V-Bucks, so you may want to check this out. To get straight to the point, if you have purchased the Rap Boy Reloaded (Outfit) and a certain pair of Kicks recently, you are in line for a refund.

Additionally, if you have the Rap Boy Reloaded (Outfit), you may be entitled to a free pair of Kicks in the near future. That said, here is everything you need to know about the 1,000 V-Bucks refund, and if you are eligible to get it.

Fortnite will refund 1,000 V-Bucks to players who own the Rap Boy Reloaded and the Air Jordan 3 SE 'Unite'

If you own the Rap Boy Reloaded (Outfit), and recently purchased the Air Jordan 3 SE 'Unite' (Kicks), you will get 1,000 V-Bucks back, no questions asked. The reason for this is that the Rap Boy Reloaded (Outfit), which was introduced in Chapter 2 Remix, is already wearing the Air Jordan 3 SE 'Unite' (Kicks).

Since this is the default pair of Kicks that Epic Games put on the character model if you've purchased Air Jordan 3 SE 'Unite' (Kicks) separately, a refund will be issued. This does not apply to any of the other Eminem Outfits that are in-game.

Furthermore, since the Rap Boy Reloaded (Outfit) is showcased with Air Jordan 3 SE 'Unite' (Kicks), it is speculated that those who own the Outfit will get the Kicks free of cost in the future. Epic Games is yet to comment on this, but since refunds are being issued, this is the only logical conclusion that can be drawn.

If the Air Jordan 3 SE 'Unite' (Kicks) would not be given out for free (at a later date), giving refunds to players who own the Rap Boy Reloaded (Outfit) makes no sense. We could see an update on the situation soon, but for the time being, this should be taken with a pinch of salt. Lastly, if this situation applies to you, and you haven't received your refund, wait a few days before contacting Epic Games.

