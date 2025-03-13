How to get the Dupli-Kate skin in Fortnite for free

If you're a fan of Invincible (don't worry, this article contains no spoilers), you'll soon get the chance to get the Dupli-Kate skin in Fortnite for free. Yes, I know what you're thinking, "This can't be real. There has to be some catch." No, there's no hidden cost or anything of the sort. Furthermore, if you are a fan of the franchise, having this character in your Locker is a must, especially if you own Mark, Eve, Omni-man, and of course, Allen the Alien.

To get the Dupli-Kate skin in Fortnite for free, you will have to participate in the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event. Read on to know more.

Get the Dupli-Kate skin in Fortnite for free by being a part of the Party Up Spring Raid Event

The Party Up Spring Raid Event is scheduled to kick off on March 14, 2025, at 9 AM Eastern Time. You'll have to invite your friends, create a party, and complete Spring Raid Quests to progress. As you tick off Quests, you will earn rewards, with the final one being the Dupli-Kate (Outfit).

Based on the information provided by leakers, the Spring Raid Quests will seemingly be linked to the Creative mode. If such is the case, you will have to play Creator-made experiences to earn XP to complete the Quests. Epic Games will provide more information when the Party Up Spring Raid Event goes live in a few hours from now.

In the mean time, you can peruse the list of other potential rewards you can earn via the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event:

Through The Fire And Flames (Jam Track)

Axo's Big Moment (Spray)

Shrinking Rae (Back Bling)

Party Beats (Spray)

Field of Dreamflowers (Loading screen)

Duplicating Batons (Pickaxe)

Song Bubble (Emoji)

Dupl-Kates (Emote)

That is everything you need to know about getting the Dupli-Kate skin in Fortnite for free. On an ending note, there is no official dearth for you to earn these rewards, but it could likely be March 31, 2025. Epic Games will provide a timeline soon.

