Fortnite Season 7 map to receive massive changes following end-of-season live event

Kevin the Cube, the biggest Fortnite plot device from Chapter 1, has made its return and might have a great impact this season as well. New leaks have revealed some big information regarding the Cube in relation to the end-of-season live event. Everything Kevin did in the first chapter changed the map, from adding runes to altering Loot Lake. With so many leaks and rumors about how the map will change this season, it's very likely that Kevin is at the center of it all.

Kevin the Cube leaked to potentially destroy the Fortnite map

New leaks have revealed that the Corny Complex bomb, which is the CounterMeasure device, contains Kevin the Cube's energy. That energy had drastic effects on the map the last time it was used, so there's sure to be big changes coming this season.

The Corny bomb has Kevin’s energy inside it…



There have been many leaks about which POIs will be destroyed and now, Corny Complex can be added to that list. Audio leaks from the final live event of the season confirm that Doctor Slone and the IO are planning to force the Mothership to crash. Files were then uncovered by Fortnite data miners indicating the destruction of Misty Meadows. Earlier leaks mentioned the destruction of Coral Castle. Even Slurpy Swamp has been part of the rumors.

Since Kevin the Cube's energy is inside the bomb, it could have far-reaching effects. If the bomb is used to destroy the Mothership, then Corny Complex is going to be destroyed. Depending on how strong the bomb is, this could also affect other POIs, although the other rumored locations are pretty far from Corny Complex.

Corny Complex, the site of the bomb with Kevin's energy, could be destroyed next.

Either way, the map is going to see big changes by the end of this season. With Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 rumored to start in less than three weeks, the clock is ticking for some of these POIs.

