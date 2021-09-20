Fortnite Season 8 leak reveals new game-changing "sliding" movement

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 came out recently, and gamers are having a great time exploring the new Cubed-themed season. The rollout of the v18.00 update brought several new aspects that have kept gamers glued to the game ever since.

The developers have revealed their intention to offer a better season than the Alien-themed one, and by the looks of it, loopers are in for a fantastic ride. It was also recently reported that Epic Games is working to bring a new movement into the game.

This Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leak will surely surprise gamers.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Sliding movement to feature in the game soon

One of the reasons behind Fortnite's immense success is the developer's intention to constantly update the game's features. Since 2017, Fortnite has been one of the most popular battle royale games in the community.

Even though the quality of content dropped significantly in the past, Epic was quick to pull up its socks. As a recent example, the developers rolled out the much-needed Alien-themed season last time to rejuvenate the essence of Fortnite.

Fortnite.leaks @d41kness Epic are working on Sliding movement. This update they added a new movement type named "Sliding".



The developers aimed to keep up the excellent work in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and the reintroduction of Cubes only solidifies the claim.

Recent Fortnite leaks indicate that the developers are working diligently to introduce a new "sliding" movement to the game. According to the reports, the FOV will increase by 15 while sliding, and gamers will experience a camera shake to portray more realistic gameplay.

The "sliding" movement won't be available constantly as it has a cooldown of 2 seconds.

FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🧊 @FortTory The Golden Cube might Awaken the Purple Cube in 7 minutes as it will move closer to the Purple Cube. The Golden Cube might Awaken the Purple Cube in 7 minutes as it will move closer to the Purple Cube. https://t.co/hI724yMNrr

The prospect of having the sliding movement in Fortnite is quite promising and will come in handy during face-to-face combat. Players are pretty excited about the contents of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and the new leak will undoubtedly fan the flames.

The data miners have revealed no definite release date, as the developers are currently working on this new movement feature. Fortnite Season 8 went live only a few days ago, and therefore, the possibility of the sliding movement coming into this season is quite high.

