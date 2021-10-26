Fortnite secretly adds new feature allowing players to hide inside coffins

Epic Games often adds new aspects to Fortnite, but prefers not to make a big show out of it. The developers prefer to maintain a low profile and allow gamers to explore and stumble across these new additions while playing the game.

Over the past few years, data miners have made this work easier by revealing significant in-game details to the community. Loopers are already made aware of various possibilities that might come up in the game. While most of them are based on speculation, some of them certainly are confirmed news.

Recently, a popular data miner has revealed that Epic has secretly added a new feature to the game. This article will reveal the details regarding this latest revelation.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Gamers can now hide inside coffins

Fortnite always offers smooth gameplay and movement of the in-game characters. The developers have made it a point to swiftly roll out updates to fix any locomotory glitches in the game. Even though it has always given players the option to jump and crouch, the absence of a prone option has baffled gamers for a long time.

It was recently revealed that Epic Games has released a major change where gamers can opt to lie down in the game. However, it is a bit different from the usual prone position.

Data miner Hypex has leaked some major information related to this. The Fortnite leak reveals a quest that belongs to the Dusk NPC. The challenge reads "Sleep in a Coffin for 5 seconds."

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey You'll now be able to Hide in Coffins.These are codenamed "Fresh Grave" You'll now be able to Hide in Coffins.These are codenamed "Fresh Grave" https://t.co/VVM2s6PJli

Gamers will only have to complete this quest once in the game. Since the challenge asks gamers to lie down in a coffin, it is anticipated that the developers may have rolled out a feature that will reflect in the game even after the Fortnitemares event is over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, the Dusk NPC spawns southwest of Sheriff's Office, west of the Lazy Lake POI. Interacting with her will reveal all the quests she offers.

Apart from Dusk, several other NPCs have quite a significant amount of quests. Gamers can visit them to take up their challenges and complete them in the game. These quests make the usual battle royale game a bit more interesting and the additional XP rewards are a primary reason as to why they are so popular among gamers.

Edited by Atul S