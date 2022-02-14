Fortnite Stoneheart Trials: How to participate and earn free Valentine's Day rewards

Fortnite has already given away a few free rewards for Valentine's Day (the Mace of Hearts pickaxe included) and they are poised to give away a few more. Participating players have the chance to unlock three free rewards.

The Fortnite Stoneheart Trials are live now and players can begin signing up and unlocking the rewards. The article below will explain how to do so.

How to participate in Fortnite Stoneheart Trials

With signups for the event now low, players must visit this website to sign up and track their progress towards unlocking the free rewards. Here's what Epic Games had to say about the event:

"Are you an avid fan of Fortnite Creative, or just like to discover new Fortnite experiences? The Stoneheart Trials will reward you with in-game items for playing Battle Royale and placing in the top 10. You can also earn a reward by playing and voting for your favorite Creative map out of the six available, which have all been designed by up-and-coming French creators!"

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"Sign up for the Stoneheart Trials to complete challenges and earn in-game rewards including an Emoticon, Spray, Wrap and Pickaxe!" #Fortnite News Update: Stoneheart Trials"Sign up for the Stoneheart Trials to complete challenges and earn in-game rewards including an Emoticon, Spray, Wrap and Pickaxe!" #Fortnite News Update: Stoneheart Trials"Sign up for the Stoneheart Trials to complete challenges and earn in-game rewards including an Emoticon, Spray, Wrap and Pickaxe!" https://t.co/rYXN4R0YGz

The following creators will be featured:

Darki

Mension

Edouard

Lemoon

Volvic

Wiskstars

There are a total of 11 badges that players can earn. Unlike other events, this one does not have any specific challenges or activities for players to do. Instead, it only requires players to place in the top 10 in the solos game mode.

Achieving this twice will award a player with one badge. Once they have earned a total of 11 badges, they will have successfully completed the Stoneheart Trials. The following rewards are available for free at certain badge placements:

One badge will unlock the Doomed Affair Spray.

Six badges will unlock the Hearty Wrap.

Eleven badges will unlock the Thorns of Passion Pickaxe.

These rewards are available for free (Image via Epic Games)

To wrap things up, popular French content creators will participate in the Stoneheart Night Tournament, which will feature the top three most voted maps of the Trials. The creators participating are listed below:

Nanass

Joelavanille

Xylia

MelFishy

Maevys

Pirastack

Blackbird

Zetfar

Blondiepeach

Unchained

Also Read Article Continues below

A minimum of 22 matches is required to earn all three rewards. This event is officially live and players can already begin their journey to unlock them.

Edited by Atul S