Fortnite streamer LG Sommerset upset after not being allowed to pick her own team for a competitive match

Fortnite star LG Sommerset was not allowed to choose her own team for a competitive match in the eFuse tournament for International Women's Day, which was upsetting to her. She feels like it may be part of a bigger, deeper issue.

Who do YOU want to see dropping in?! Introducing our BIGGEST women's event EVER in celebration of #InternationalWomensDay The WOTE $75K, Featuring @FortniteGame The "Women of the eRena" series is BACK on April 10th with teams of 3 competing against one another!Who do YOU want to see dropping in?!

She is one of the most popular female streamers in Fortnite, with over a million Twitch followers, 175 thousand Twitter followers and a devoted fanbase. Her voice is heard by many, which is why she's taken to social media to speak out on things.

Fortnite star LG Sommerset upset after not being able to choose teammates in competitive game

The tournament in question was heralded as the biggest women's event ever in gaming in honor of the holiday. Many women have been participating, but LG Sommerset feels like it's not doing what it should.

Based on her words, the tournament selected captains for the teams, but wouldn't let the captains play with other selected captains. If she declines to be a captain, she won't be able to join other teams. In fact, she wouldn't be able to play at all.

In her stream, she talked about it a little more in-depth, saying:

"As a comp player, a lot of female players go through extreme toxicity and harrassment on a daily basis just because you're a female trying to play in a male dominated industry... I want to show that women can compete at the highest level."

She went on to say that the tournament felt like it was pushing female gamers down:

"We work our butts off to be where we're at. Don't try and take the top players and push us down after all the work we've done!"

Sommerset took to Twitter to complain about this set of rules being used when there was real money at stake.

LG Sommerset @TheSommerset If there was a tournament that you couldn't pick your team with real money on the line. Does that seem right or fair? If people level the playing fields what are we even competing for?

Based on the tweet, it seems like she was questioning why she should even compete at all. This sentiment was echoed by Fnatic's Loeya, another female Fortnite streamer who decided not to play at all.

fnatic Loeya @Loeya @TheSommerset Don't see why you would play. That's why I decided not to

Many in the replies pointed out that this type of thing hasn't happened when it comes to other tournaments with male stars. From their point of view, Fortnite isn't interested in leveling the playing field against Bugha or other male players.

LG Sommerset and Bugha's skin (Image via TheSommerset/Twitter)

Sommerset later tweeted, having said so on the stream as well, that she doesn't feel like this allows female gamers and Fortnite players to be taken seriously.

LG Sommerset @TheSommerset If they are truly interested in having female gamers taken seriously in competitive Esports then they should create an environment that allows for fair competition and let the best of the best rise to the top naturally based on skill.

Fans react to LG Sommerset's take on the rules of eFuse's upcoming tournament

Many followers agree with the streamer and believe that the rules don't set anyone up with a good chance of winning.

Despina Drak @despinadrakk @TheSommerset Nope. Unfair af. If I was competing for money I'd want to play with someone I've played with before so we can actually have a fair chance of winning. SMH

Others believe that the tournament should just be played out. The best players will win and that's not a bad thing.

dais @turntdais @TheSommerset i think that's stupid bc whoever's running the tourney is favouring people, if u are better, then u are better. idk what levelling the field is gonna do it'a a tournament

Meaghan @Meaghan789 @TheSommerset Your not wrong girl! Preach! They wouldn't do this for the guys now would they.

Reddysh @imReddysh @TheSommerset I refuse to believe that they are letting 3 of the top streamers not play because of this rule? You have literally inspired so many girls to dive into competitive. Is there nothing that can be done???

Not everyone shares Sommerset's ideas, though. One player sees this as a gamer being upset with the fact that they're not getting a free ride to the top in this Fortnite tournament, which is a bad look.

caroline @carolineloII @TheSommerset this tourney is meant to empower girls and show them that they can compete too. u have such a big audience of young girls who look up to u and ur complaining because u can't secure ur spot in first place?? im ngl that's mad embarrassing and if ur good you'll do well regardless

Others don't see this as an issue at all, and that female gamers can and should just get as good as the males.

Olivia @deerdrahh @TheSommerset if those girls are that good to begin with then why don't they just play the public tourneys that fortnite hosts every week if they can rise to the top? i don't think it's that deep

Others see that a challenge has been placed in front of her and that she's simply not rising to the occasion.

Cavalry Lovell 🇺🇦 @JxstLovell @TheSommerset im sorry but this is making my eyes watering, you do realise that, if YOU wanted to get first place, GET IT, dont moan about it because a guy won, rely on your team or your mindset. there are plenty of girls who actually won but they aren't as known as you. please.

One follower believes that since it's the same game, there can't be any limitations based on gender or anything else.

Vision @theBigViz @TheSommerset wym? there's no limitation for females. they're playing the same game as everyone else.

In Sommerset's eyes, this is a long-standing issue in the gaming community. It has probably gotten better over the years, but it might need to get a lot better soon.

