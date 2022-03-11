Fortnite streamer LG Sommerset upset after not being allowed to pick her own team for a competitive match

Fortnite star LG Sommerset was not allowed to choose her own team for a competitive match in the eFuse tournament for International Women's Day, which was upsetting to her. She feels like it may be part of a bigger, deeper issue.
She is one of the most popular female streamers in Fortnite, with over a million Twitch followers, 175 thousand Twitter followers and a devoted fanbase. Her voice is heard by many, which is why she's taken to social media to speak out on things.
Fortnite star LG Sommerset upset after not being able to choose teammates in competitive game
The tournament in question was heralded as the biggest women's event ever in gaming in honor of the holiday. Many women have been participating, but LG Sommerset feels like it's not doing what it should.
Based on her words, the tournament selected captains for the teams, but wouldn't let the captains play with other selected captains. If she declines to be a captain, she won't be able to join other teams. In fact, she wouldn't be able to play at all.
In her stream, she talked about it a little more in-depth, saying:
"As a comp player, a lot of female players go through extreme toxicity and harrassment on a daily basis just because you're a female trying to play in a male dominated industry... I want to show that women can compete at the highest level."
She went on to say that the tournament felt like it was pushing female gamers down:
"We work our butts off to be where we're at. Don't try and take the top players and push us down after all the work we've done!"
Sommerset took to Twitter to complain about this set of rules being used when there was real money at stake.
Based on the tweet, it seems like she was questioning why she should even compete at all. This sentiment was echoed by Fnatic's Loeya, another female Fortnite streamer who decided not to play at all.
Many in the replies pointed out that this type of thing hasn't happened when it comes to other tournaments with male stars. From their point of view, Fortnite isn't interested in leveling the playing field against Bugha or other male players.
Sommerset later tweeted, having said so on the stream as well, that she doesn't feel like this allows female gamers and Fortnite players to be taken seriously.
Fans react to LG Sommerset's take on the rules of eFuse's upcoming tournament
Many followers agree with the streamer and believe that the rules don't set anyone up with a good chance of winning.
Others believe that the tournament should just be played out. The best players will win and that's not a bad thing.
Not everyone shares Sommerset's ideas, though. One player sees this as a gamer being upset with the fact that they're not getting a free ride to the top in this Fortnite tournament, which is a bad look.
Others don't see this as an issue at all, and that female gamers can and should just get as good as the males.
Others see that a challenge has been placed in front of her and that she's simply not rising to the occasion.
One follower believes that since it's the same game, there can't be any limitations based on gender or anything else.
In Sommerset's eyes, this is a long-standing issue in the gaming community. It has probably gotten better over the years, but it might need to get a lot better soon.