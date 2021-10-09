Fortnite Sugar Rush emote causes absolute mayhem as it returns after 638 days

The return of the Fortnite Sugar Rush emote has taken the internet by storm as gamers are having a hard time containing their excitement.

Epic Games has introduced several exciting in-game items such as cosmetics, skin wraps, back blings, and emotes that can be claimed from the Item Shop or from special events.

Some of these items are quite rare and gamers have longed for their return to the game. Needless to say, the return of the Fortnite Sugar Rush emote has excited gamers beyond measure and everyone is taking this opportunity to purchase and own this iconic emote.

Fortnite Sugar Rush emote has returned to the Item Shop

Cosmetics usually claim most of the attention and popularity when it comes to rare items in Fortnite. Gamers continuously speculate about the return of these exclusive in-game skins to Fortnite. The prolonged absence of some of these items has raised significant doubts regarding their return.

Even though Fortnite emotes are not the most talked about, the return of one such rare emote to the Item Shop has sent the Fortnite community into a veritable state of frenzy.

The Fortnite Sugar Rush emote is now available in the Item Shop and gamers can own this rare emote for just 500 V-Bucks.

Sugar Rush emote was first released on August 11, 2019. The coveted emote was last seen on January 2, 2020. After a prolonged absence, the emote has recently returned to the Item Shop.

It has been reported that the emote has finally returned to the Item Shop after a whopping 638 days. Therefore, gamers are clearly a bit too excited and certainly for all the right reasons.

Usually, whenever a rare Fortnite item is about to be returned to the Item Shop, data miners reveal the information beforehand. However, in the case of the Fortnite Sugar Rush emote, there were no such revelations beforehand.

Shadow @Shanyshdw i just noticed sugar rush came back (i thought it wasn't even updated for new shop design but cool). it was in my wishlist for a while so i'm happy lol i just noticed sugar rush came back (i thought it wasn't even updated for new shop design but cool). it was in my wishlist for a while so i'm happy lol https://t.co/EDHcuUPNNs

The sudden comeback of the Fortnite Sugar Rush emote has caused many players to log into the game to quickly purchase the emote before Epic rolls it out of the Item Shop. It is safe to say that the developers will be making decent economic gains from it as well.

Since the Fortnite Halloween Celebration event has already commenced, gamers are hopeful that the developers will bring some more exclusive items to the Item Shop. Even though the community is hopeful about the return of more rare items, it is quite difficult to state it with certainty since there has been no further information from data miners as of yet.

Gamers are advised to wait and see if any more rare items make a comeback in the Item Shop or not.

