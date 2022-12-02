Fortnite teaser gives a peek into Chapter 3 Season 4 live event

Fortnite has just released the latest teaser ahead of the massive live event scheduled for this weekend. With the season winding down, things are about to get pretty hectic on the island, and this teaser tries to give players hints as to what that might entail.

After a long season filled with Chrome, challenging NPC bosses, and Fortnitemares, things are about to change drastically next season when Chapter 4 Season 1 arrives.

The live event will bring about the necessary changes so Epic can fill in the gaps in the downtime, and it may just be the most important live event in the game's history. Here's the teaser from today:

Shiina @ShiinaBR LIVE EVENT VIDEO TEASER



LIVE EVENT VIDEO TEASERhttps://t.co/G43DzHIEC0

This season was initially titled Paradise, and the name appears on-screen as players see highlights of the chapter and season. There's jet skiing and ballers riding on the rails. Popular characters like Evie, Malik, and more are also involved.

However, the word 'Paradise' soon begins to break down. Over the course of about 15 seconds, certain letters of the word Paradise begin to crack and get replaced with the word 'Fracture,' which is the name of the live event.

Paradise was this season's name (Image via Epic Games)

Chrome and other dark parts of the storyline that have cropped up in the last couple of seasons flashed in the background as the title continued to fracture.

The Zero Point and villains were heavily featured as the trailer picked up in intensity and the word finally broke. That is likely a bit of foreshadowing for how the end of this season and the live event will go.

When is the live event happening for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

The new Fortnite live event is scheduled for December 3 (this Saturday) at 4 pm EST. This will be the only time the event is playable, so players shouldn't miss out.

As always, the event playlist will go live half an hour before the live event officially begins. It's best to join as soon as possible since there will likely be heavy traffic.

Additionally, it's probably best to load the Fortnite application before then so that you don't face any issues getting into the game or starting the event because of the anticipated traffic.

The event is expected to last around 40 minutes. The future of Fortnite hangs in the balance, and it remains to be seen what direction the game takes next.

