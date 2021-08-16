Fortnite teaser reveals massive map changes; new underground locations discovered

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been going really great so far, but it looks like things are about to get a lot more interesting soon. The official Fortnite Twitter handle recently shared what looks like teasers about an upcoming major map change that might take certain locations underwater and underground.

It looks like Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is going to be one of the most eventful seasons in recent times. The community has seen the DC x Fortnite collab bring new items into the game, including Superman and the Bloodsport skin from the recent Suicide Squad movie.

Additionally, this season brought to fruition one of the most coveted in-game concerts: Ariana Grande. The Rift Tour event in Fortnite had many fans of the pop icon logging into the game, thus becoming part of the Fortnite fan community.

As for this upcoming map change, the teases on the official Fortnite Twitter handle have given rise to much further speculation.

Upcoming Fortnite map change might be sending many significant map locations underground/underwater

One of the two major teases shows a cafeteria that seems to be underground. Now, this seems to be a brand new location, but it is possible that this is a revamp of an old location. Either way, it looks like a great place to go grab a bite.

A well fed Agent is a happy Agent. pic.twitter.com/7CbEUH6sIU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 14, 2021

In addition to this, there is another official tweet that teases a submerged location, most likely the new I.O. headquarters. This one arguably looks even better than the previous one, and one can see the silhouette of a shark and what appears to be coral on the sea bed.

We’re on a tight schedule. Scrub that Battle Bus, Agent! pic.twitter.com/qhwisRHvXJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 15, 2021

This has obviously given rise to a lot of conjecture. Some argue that the location seen in the second tease is basically under Coral Castle as is supposedly evident from the silhouette of the shark and the coral.

The background confirms the I.O. base is under coral castle since you can see the shark and coral on the ocean floor, and when the mothership abducts coral, it will be exposed — Domo Smitty (@Domo998877) August 15, 2021

I also said there was coral in the background which yes that’s all around but specifically in coral castle — Domo Smitty (@Domo998877) August 16, 2021

Regardless, these upcoming map changes are surely one of the most exciting things to hit the game this season. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 just went from good to great!

Edited by Gautham Balaji