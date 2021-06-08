Fortnite v17.00 update: When does downtime for Season 7 start?

Epic Games is set to roll out the Fortnite v17.00 update, and gamers are wondering when does the downtime for Season 7 starts.

It is time to say goodbye to Chapter 2 Season 6, as the new season is barely hours away from going live.

The publisher is already at work, and the Fortnite Season 7 downtime will begin in a few hours. Players are eager to learn the timings and changes the v17.00 update will bring.

Downtime for Fortnite Season 7

The v17.00 update will go live in a few hours, and fans will see Fortnite shift from a Primal theme to an Alien theme. Epic has already implemented several alien activities that have excited gamers.

The Fortnite Season 7 downtime will begin exactly at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC). Since the v17.00 update will roll out a new season, the downtime is expected to be a bit longer than usual.

Loopers should also note that the patch size of Fortnite Season 7 will be larger than average across all platforms.

The Primal Season — and Makeshift weapons — will soon be extinct. Craft ‘em while you got ‘em. Downtime for Chapter 2 Season 7 begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC).



With the launch of the new Season, please note that patch sizes will be larger than normal on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/W82NXiqly1 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 7, 2021

As mentioned above, Season 7 will see the island getting an Alein theme. Therefore, Primal and Makeshift weapons will be vaulted by the developers.

The v17.00 update will also bring a minor change in the game. Apparently, loopers will have the ability to cancel shakedowns of opponents. Hitting the reload button or the button used to pick up the opponent will cancel the shakedown midway.

Gamers have always demanded that this feature be included in-game. It seems that the developers have finally answered their calls, and Fortnite Season 7 will implement the cancel shakedown feature.

In Season 7, we're adding the ability to cancel your Shakedown of an opponent.



Hitting Reload or the same button/key you used to pick the opponent up will immediately drop them mid-shake, cancelling any accidental interrogations. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 7, 2021

The inclusion of alien activities and UFOs has hyped gamers, and Epic has done a commendable job of slowly injecting the new theme onto the island.

Epic's Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard shared his excitement regarding the new season via social media.

New Fortnite Season Eve 🙌👽🙌 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) June 8, 2021

Gamers are expecting a lot of new features and quests in Season 7. Data miners have leaked important information, and loopers can expect sci-fi weapons to be part of the battle royale mode.

With v17.00 going live in a few hours, it remains to be seen how Epic will proceed with the storyline along with the new theme in Fortnite Season 7.

