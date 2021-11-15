Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes: Naruto skin, free rewards, Brute Mechs, Season 8 event and more

Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes are finally out. Based on the information provided by HYPEX, players can get a rough idea of what to expect. Since this is the last major update of the season, important changes will be occurring in-game.
This will range from map changes, additions to the loot pool and storyline development, if any. Without wasting another moment, it's time to dive into the possibilities and discuss the expected content in detail.
Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes predict major changes coming to the game
1) Naruto collaboration cosmetics and Mythic Kunai
The long-awaited Naruto collaboration will finally go live soon. A total of four skins are speculated to be added to the item shop alongside other cosmetics. Aside from cosmetics, Mythic Kunais may also be made available for purchase from an NPC.
2) Free rewards
Short on V-Bucks to buy Naruto cosmetics? Not a problem. Players will be able to collect Ramen and Ninja Scroll coins from Creative for free rewards. While these may not be at par with the skins or other accessories, they'll be a token of remembrance of the collaboration.
3) Mechs
Mechs are likely to get more nerfs following the update. Given how powerful they were in the past, Epic Games doesn't want them to break Fortnite again once added in-game.
4) End-of-season event details
Based on Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes, end-of-season event files may be added to the game following this update. Although it's just speculation at the moment, one can never tell. Hopefully, more details will be revealed soon.
5) Flint-Knock vs Proximity Launcher funding
The final funding round for Season 8 will take place after the update. The legendary Flint-Knock Pistol will be pitted against the Proximity Launcher. Irrespective of whichever wins, it's going to be interesting.
6) The Convergence expanding
Based on Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes, the Convergence located at the centre of the map is likely to expand outward. It should resemble a pyramid within the next two weeks.
7) Cosmetics
Based on Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes, more cosmetics will be added to the game after the update. In addition to cosmetics, Crew Members who have all First Shadow skins will be receiving bonus styles for them.
8) Bug fixes
Bugs are part and parcel of games. Thankfully, developers are quick to implement fixes. Following the update, two major bugs will be addressed. One related to collection books and the other to vehicles.
Note: The Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes are based on leaks/speculations and are subject to change.