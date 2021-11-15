Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes: Naruto skin, free rewards, Brute Mechs, Season 8 event and more

Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes are finally out. Based on the information provided by HYPEX, players can get a rough idea of what to expect. Since this is the last major update of the season, important changes will be occurring in-game.

This will range from map changes, additions to the loot pool and storyline development, if any. Without wasting another moment, it's time to dive into the possibilities and discuss the expected content in detail.

HYPEX @HYPEX WHAT TO EXPECT FROM 18.40 (Tomorrow):



- New Cosmetics

- Naruto Collab & Mythic

- The Convergence Stage 4-5+

- Flintlock v Proximity Launcher Funding

- *Probably* The First Shadows Bonus Styles

- *Probably* More MECH changes

HYPEX @HYPEX WHAT TO EXPECT FROM 18.40 (Tomorrow):

Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes predict major changes coming to the game

1) Naruto collaboration cosmetics and Mythic Kunai

The long-awaited Naruto collaboration will finally go live soon. A total of four skins are speculated to be added to the item shop alongside other cosmetics. Aside from cosmetics, Mythic Kunais may also be made available for purchase from an NPC.

2) Free rewards

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Naruto will have Ramen & Ninja Scrolls coins that you'll have to collect in Creative for a free reward, just like the Balenciaga collab!

Short on V-Bucks to buy Naruto cosmetics? Not a problem. Players will be able to collect Ramen and Ninja Scroll coins from Creative for free rewards. While these may not be at par with the skins or other accessories, they'll be a token of remembrance of the collaboration.

3) Mechs

NinjaLavaBoy 🎄 Leaks & News ☃️ @NinjaLavaBoy



#Fortnite If I'm being honest I want the Mechs to come back and I am gonna vote for them because IMO I actually liked them and I think it would feel a little Nostalgia to have something in the game from Chapter 1 #Fortnite Season8

Mechs are likely to get more nerfs following the update. Given how powerful they were in the past, Epic Games doesn't want them to break Fortnite again once added in-game.

4) End-of-season event details

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel



It is possible the season 8 event will start at 9pm UTC and last 20 minutes leading straight into downtime based of when the Taxi banner code expires! #Fortnite (Thanks to @SpushFNBR for sending in dms!)

Based on Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes, end-of-season event files may be added to the game following this update. Although it's just speculation at the moment, one can never tell. Hopefully, more details will be revealed soon.

5) Flint-Knock vs Proximity Launcher funding

Fortpass @FortPass The next vote will be for the Proximity Launcher & The Flint Knock and will arrive in the v18.40 Update wich will be in 2 days!

Wich one are you voting on?



Wich one are you voting on? The next vote will be for the Proximity Launcher & The Flint Knock and will arrive in the v18.40 Update wich will be in 2 days!Wich one are you voting on? https://t.co/HekehhgDa1

The final funding round for Season 8 will take place after the update. The legendary Flint-Knock Pistol will be pitted against the Proximity Launcher. Irrespective of whichever wins, it's going to be interesting.

6) The Convergence expanding

Based on Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes, the Convergence located at the centre of the map is likely to expand outward. It should resemble a pyramid within the next two weeks.

7) Cosmetics

Use Code:Cattus_da_best @Cattusontwitt Fortnite Crew Members who have all three First Shadows skins:



Tommorow, we should be receiving these golden styles for this trio. Also, the wolf looks like he's black & red now. Also, I remember that mask belonging to another skin, so why does she get a golden version of it? Fortnite Crew Members who have all three First Shadows skins:Tommorow, we should be receiving these golden styles for this trio. Also, the wolf looks like he's black & red now. Also, I remember that mask belonging to another skin, so why does she get a golden version of it? https://t.co/iASQEj7oMS

Based on Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes, more cosmetics will be added to the game after the update. In addition to cosmetics, Crew Members who have all First Shadow skins will be receiving bonus styles for them.

8) Bug fixes

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey 🐛 Bugs currently set to be fixed in v18.40!

Bugs are part and parcel of games. Thankfully, developers are quick to implement fixes. Following the update, two major bugs will be addressed. One related to collection books and the other to vehicles.

Note: The Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes are based on leaks/speculations and are subject to change.

