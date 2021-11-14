Top 5 Fortnite skin concepts players would love to see during the holiday season

The holiday season is a wonderful time of the year in Fortnite. Snow begins to cover the island, winter LTMs are brought back, and the item shop is alive with holiday cheer.

For the current season, two skins have already been selected for Winterfest 2021. Nevertheless, there are dozens of concept designs out there that deserve some attention as well.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz less than one month left till fortnite winterfest..❄️🤍 less than one month left till fortnite winterfest..❄️🤍 https://t.co/Te3InWehkR

Note: None of the skins mentioned in the list have been added to the game yet.

Bring in the holiday cheer with these amazing Fortnite concept skins

5) Pollux - "Rock the Universe"

Even though this skin doesn't represent holiday cheer, it's a great outfit players can gift to their friends. Made by Fortnite concept artist kkremii, the skin is called Pollux.

It features a harvesting tool (Space Crasher), contrail (Shooting Stars), and glider (Milky Way). The skin also features an edit style for the day and night cycle.

4) The Chilly Demon - "Christmas is everyday for this Demon"

mr.popcoren 🍿❄🎅 @MrPopcoren



The chilly demon comes with the demon in the hat back bling and 3 different styles!



This new concept must be one of my favorite i made so far and i truly hope u will like him!



#Fortnite ❄️"Christmas Is Everyday For This Demon"🎁The chilly demon comes with the demon in the hat back bling and 3 different styles!This new concept must be one of my favorite i made so far and i truly hope u will like him! #Fortnite Art #Fortnite Concept ❄️"Christmas Is Everyday For This Demon"🎁The chilly demon comes with the demon in the hat back bling and 3 different styles! This new concept must be one of my favorite i made so far and i truly hope u will like him!#Fortnite #FortniteArt #FortniteConcept https://t.co/3NePt3gkpc

Evil never sleeps. Not even during the holiday season. However, the Chilly Demon is not here to ruin the festive joys but rather partake in them. Designed by Fortnite concept artist MrPopcoren, this Demon breaks all the stereotypes.

The skin features three edit styles (Normal, Minty, and Frozen) as well as a back bling (Demon in the hat).

3) Sleighbell Starlie & Saint Slumber - "They're ready to spread as much holiday cheer as possible"

𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕝𝕚𝕖💗❄️ @StarryStarrlie

-Sleighbell Starlie & Saint Slumber-



"They're ready to spread as much holiday cheer as possible!"



-More in Thread-

#Fortnite 🎄🎁North Star Set🎁🎄 - Fortnite Concept-Sleighbell Starlie & Saint Slumber-"They're ready to spread as much holiday cheer as possible!"-More in Thread- #Fortnite Art #Fortnite Concept 🎄🎁North Star Set🎁🎄 - Fortnite Concept-Sleighbell Starlie & Saint Slumber-"They're ready to spread as much holiday cheer as possible!"-More in Thread-#Fortnite #FortniteArt #FortniteConcept https://t.co/Ik1YQBqqKr

Fortnite concept artist StarryStarrlie designed the Sleighbell Starlie & Saint Slumber skins. They are the epitome of the holiday season. Decked out as Santa's little helpers, they come with their back blings and harvesting tools.

2) Jinglebelle - "Jingle Jingle"

The Jinglebelle skin puts a holiday spin on the original Isabelle outfit created by renowned concept artists D3NNI_yt. The wintry version of the skin features two edit styles.

Given that the other skin variants are already in-game, the skin may feature in the item shop next month.

1) Holiday Joy - "Are you one her nice list?"

dahja @DahjaCat 🎁🌈 HOLIDAY JOY 🌈🎁



- Fortnite Outfit Concept -



Sgt. Winter's little helper has wrapped many presents alongside her little helper Lil' Gwin, are you on her nice list?



Additional Art in Thread! 🎁🐧 🎁🌈 HOLIDAY JOY 🌈🎁- Fortnite Outfit Concept -Sgt. Winter's little helper has wrapped many presents alongside her little helper Lil' Gwin, are you on her nice list?Additional Art in Thread! 🎁🐧 https://t.co/95oWJD13YP

DahjaCat, well-known within the community for the Joy skin, puts a twist on his creation. Holiday Joy comes with three edit styles alongside three Penguin back blings, each for its respective style. There are chances of the skin being added to the item shop next month.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

