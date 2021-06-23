Fortnite Week 3 Challenges (Chapter 2, Season 7): Where to place Alien Light Communication Device on mountain tops

New challenges have been revealed for the upcoming weeks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The quests for weeks three, four, five and six have all been leaked.

They aren't live yet, but players will soon be able to complete week three's challenges, including collecting cat food and placing alien communication devices on mountain tops.

Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, and Week 6 Challenges pic.twitter.com/hqYJYcRgL9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 22, 2021

There are plenty of mountain tops on the Fortnite island, so this one may be a bit tricky. The challenge here fits right in with the alien theme that Chapter 2 Season 7 brought. Here's where to place alien light communication devices on mountain tops.

Alien light communication in Fortnite

This Legendary quest is accompanied by the subtext, "Between you and me- I know how to disrupt the mothership's communications. That'll show 'em. Now... make sure you don't move these beacons?" This appears to be one of the more important challenges for progressing the storyline in Season 7.

The first alien light communication place can be found on top of the snowy mountain below Misty Meadows. It is recommended to land there, as climbing it will be difficult and will require a lot of materials. Players can interact here and place the alien light communication.

The first spot for alien light communications. Image via YouTube

The other location is on a snowy mountain below Misty Meadows as well. This one is located on the smaller mountain to the left of the first location.

The second mountain top. Image via YouTube

The third alien light communication location in Fortnite is on the big snowy mountain just below Catty Corner. This one is not on the tallest peak, but rather it is on the level below, in front of the solar panels.

The third location. Image via YouTube

The first one is actually on the same mountain, but on a totally different side and at the peak. This one falls right below Retail Row on the map, but can be reached from landing at the third location.

The fourth alien light communication location. Image via YouTube

These are all four locations, but it seems that players only need to interact with two to satisfy the quest requirements.

Place Alien Light Communication Device on Mountain Tops (2) - Fortnite Week 3 Legendary Quest #Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/W1TWWz3iSb — fortnit youtube (@zabuza54130) June 23, 2021

This will net players 30,000 XP, which can go a long way towards unlocking battle pass items and rewards. These will be live at 10 p.m. EST, and Fortnite players will then be able to begin completing the week three challenges.

