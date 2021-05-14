Beginning with the Fighting Fire with Fire Challenge last week, May will feature what Fortnite developers are calling Wild Weeks. Throughout the entire month, each week will receive its own unique and wild challenges.

Fortnite Wild Week 2: How to complete all the challenges in Season 6?

While the first Wild Weeks challenge called for players to burn down structures for battle pass points, the second challenge asks loopers to pick up their fishing poles as they can now earn extra XP by catching 50 fish during the week of the Fishing Fiesta.

The theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is "Primal," and loopers have not forgotten that, nor have they stopped appreciating the in-game details. Not only are the newest NPCs such as Tiana and Orelia bringing attention to natural and animalistic in-game features this season, but so are the Wild Weeks Challenges.

Epic Games has announced that in-game fishing spots will last longer during the Fishing Fiesta. Weapons found near fishing locations are also set to be at least Rare-types. Fortnite players looking to score the deadliest catch along with some XP can drop at Coral Castle, or simply scan the riverbend as fishing spots are able to spawn nearly anywhere that water is located.

With what could be considered the optimal in-game fishing conditions, Fortnite loopers now have just under one week to catch 50 fish and earn 35,000 XP.

While completing the Wild Weeks fishing challenge will provide XP, the fish caught during this time also offer players other benefits. Some fish can be eaten on the battlefield, offering various health boosts, while other explosive fish can be launched at enemies. Fortnite Season 6 players have also worked on setting traps utilizing Cuddle Fish to take enemies by surprise on the battlefield.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 continues to provide players with plenty of opportunities to experience unique in-game events as they work through unraveling several storylines featured alongside dinosaurs, The Foundation, and Batman. Though the current Wild Weeks challenge requires casting a line, the possibilities are endless for what the remaining challenges will bring in the last few weeks of May.

For now though, loopers can focus on reeling fish in until May 20th, when a new and equally engaging Wild Weeks challenge will be sent out.