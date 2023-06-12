Fortnite will soon get a fan-favorite weapon from Chapter 3, leaks show

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has added a lot of new content. However, Epic Games isn't done releasing new things just yet. According to reputable leakers, the video game developer will add a fan-favorite weapon from Chapter 4 back to the game. More specifically, the MK-Seven Assault Rifle will return soon, likely within the next few weeks.

The assault rifle was fantastic and was the first weapon with a first-person view when aiming down sights. Unfortunately, Epic Games kept it in the video game for only two seasons as it was vaulted at the start of Chapter 3, Season 3.

The upcoming weapon will be similar to its first version, but its name will be changed. Its name will be the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle, and its colors will differ.

Fortnite's fan-favorite weapon will return with a new boss

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker Upcoming Boss: Wildguard Relik



- He will have a mythic MK-Alpha Assault Rifle, when you defeat him you will get an achievement called 'Hunt the Hunter'.

According to respected Fortnite leakers, Epic Games will release Wildguard Relik as a new boss. Relik has a unique animation, and eliminating him will earn players an extraordinary achievement.

Most importantly, the boss will drop the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle, an upcoming Mythic weapon. Once it releases, this new weapon will be one of the strongest in the game.

Here are its stats:

Damage : 28

: 28 Headshot damage : 42

: 42 Magazine size : 30

: 30 Fire rate : 7

: 7 Reload time: 2.97

The previous Mythic version of the weapon was called the Foundation's MK-Seven Assault Rifle and was also obtained by eliminating a boss.

The MK-Alpha Assault Rifle has a different color scheme than the previous weapon (Image via Epic Games)

There aren't many other details regarding the upcoming Fortnite weapon or the boss. However, there is a good chance he will be in the jungle biome.

Furthermore, Fortnite leakers haven't revealed the exact release date of the weapon. Despite this, they claim it won't arrive in the game until the next major update, which will likely be released by the end of June.

There is a lot of new content for players to enjoy, which is why Epic Games likely won't rush another update. Many new weapons have come with Chapter 4, Season 3, including the Cybertron Cannon and the FlapJack Rifle.

