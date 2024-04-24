Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration delayed until Summer 2024

Fortnite has been focused on expanding its metaverse to its fullest extent lately, bringing brand new game modes like Rocket Racing and the LEGO mode with the launch of Chapter 5. Adding to this idea, Epic Games recently announced how it is working on a Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration, bringing the beloved bean icons into the Unreal Editor for creators to use as assets in May 2024.

However, Epic Games just announced the collaboration will be slightly delayed, launching in Summer 2024. While the time difference between the two release dates is not huge by any means, it definitely is disappointing news for fans of both games who were waiting to see the two Battle Royales collaborate.

When exactly is Epic Games launching the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration?

While the exact date for the collaboration is not yet known, Epic Games has given players a Summer 2024 release window. Considering the collaboration was set to launch in May 2024, it's fair to assume the fan-favorite beans will be making their way to the game sometime around June or July 2024 since those are the closest launch dates that seem apt.

This means the game will potentially be in Chapter 5 Season 3 or Chapter 5 Season 4 when the collaboration drops. However, it is more likely to happen in Chapter 5 Season 3 since Epic Games explained how the collaboration was thought to be ready for Chapter 5 Season 2 but now needs more time in the oven.

Since the collaboration will be quite unique, with the crossover primarily focusing on bringing these characters to the Unreal Engine for Fortnite, it seems apt that Epic Games is taking its time to fine-tune the animations and character models. This would not only allow players to immerse themselves completely within the beany world of Fall Guys but also make things easier for creators as they would have to face fewer issues when utilizing these assets.

While the announcement is certainly disappointing for both Fortnite and Fall Guys fans, players should rest easy knowing the developers are taking their time to refine the experience and not serving the collaboration half-baked.

