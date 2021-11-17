Fortnite x Naruto: How to get the free Kurama glider in Chapter 2 Season 8

The Naruto x Fortnite collaboration has arrived and has brought tons of new additions to the game. The Item Shop is filled with items and bundles centered around the popular manga and anime. Skins for several major characters (with selectable styles), back blings, harvesting tools, loading screens, emotes and a glider are up for grabs.

These items will cost a significant amount of V-Bucks, even after considering the bundle prices. The three bundles cost 2,200, 2,100 and 1,500 V-Bucks each, making the asking price quite steep. The Kurama glider costs 1,200, but there is a way that Fortnite players can get it totally free and nab a couple other free cosmetics. Here's how to do that.

Fortnite Guide on getting the Naruto Karuma glider for free

While there are several Naruto bundles, there's no glider in any of them. The only glider available is the Karuma glider and it's a separate purchase. The bundles cost a ton, so it makes sense that players might skip out on the individual glider purchase. However, there is one way to get it totally free.

The Kurama glider is the big prize for these challenges. (Image via Epic Games)

As per a recent blog post, Epic Games revealed that completing Nindo challenges will reward players free items. This website lists the following steps to get started:

Log in to a Fortnite account Play Fortnite and get eliminations Reap the free rewards

There are a few free rewards that players can get, most notably the Kurama glider. On day one, players who get one point (one elimination awards one point) will unlock the Happy Naruto Emoticon.

Defaults @DefaultsBR

(during the next 15 hours) in any core game mode (Solos, Duos. Trios & Squads)

to unlock the Kurama Glider & Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen for free!



thenindo.fortnite.com/en/ Earn 35 Eliminations today(during the next 15 hours) in any core game mode (Solos, Duos. Trios & Squads)to unlock the Kurama Glider & Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen for free! Earn 35 Eliminations today (during the next 15 hours) in any core game mode (Solos, Duos. Trios & Squads) to unlock the Kurama Glider & Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen for free! thenindo.fortnite.com/en/ https://t.co/rDhsjhBj4X

On day two, players who earn one point will unlock the Sad Sakura Emoticon for free. Day three, rewards players with the Angry Sasuke Emoticon if they manage to earn a point. Day four gives Fortnite players the Shocked Kakashi Emoticon for an elimination.

GuGhost @Gughost7

(Bug de replay por isso a sakura tava de costa kk)

Code GUFANTASMA #fortnite #naruto Glider Kurama(Bug de replay por isso a sakura tava de costa kk)Code GUFANTASMA #ad Glider Kurama(Bug de replay por isso a sakura tava de costa kk)Code GUFANTASMA #ad #fortnite #naruto https://t.co/X96n3xYqE0

On day five, if Fortnite players earn two points, they will unlock any of the Emoticons they previously did not earn. According to the website, "unlocking the Daily Milestone" will give players the Kurama glider and the Shinobi Teamwork Loading screen.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This means that players who get the required 35 eliminations will be able to unlock the glider for free.

Edited by Danyal Arabi