Fortnite YouTuber is hijacking tents and messaging their owners 

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced tents and loopers worldwide absolutely love the new feature. Tents help keep additional loot that can also be saved for upcoming games.

However, a YouTuber has come up with an unusual idea. He goes around the map stealing tents and then messages their owner.

How to steal tents and message players in Fortnite

YouTuber HJDoogan switched to PS5 from PC just because he wanted to message players during the game. This feature is only available on new-gen PS5 and PS4 consoles and not on PC.

HJDoogan entered many Fortnite games and looked for abandoned tents. Players need to claim an abandoned tent to use it. The creator then searched for the owners of the abandoned tents on PlayStation and hoped to find them.

However, finding console players in lobbies is not as easy as it seems. Due to cross-platform issues, Fortnite lobbies now primarily consist of PC players.

HJDoogan even tried setting his matchmaking to PlayStation only, but it led to the matchmaking process becoming too long.

Fortnite YouTuber finally gets a reply from a player

Stealing tents and messaging their owners is not an entertaining task because most of the time, players do not reply and give up their tents.

Despite the failures, HJDoogan was hopeful that he would find a player to reply to his messages.

After countless attempts, HJDoogan finally came across a player who set up their tent in front of him. To the YouTuber's surprise, the player didn't come out of the tent even when intense gunfights were happening outside.

HJDoogan texted the looper named LukusWRLD that he was near their tent. The player then revealed that he'd been hiding in the tent, and the event left some loot.

It is self-evident that Fortnite players aren't too possessive about the loot that they store in their tents. Regardless, the new feature in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is brilliant as it can help store Mythic items (only in public matches, not Arena).

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and WinterFest 2021 is right around the corner. The festive event is coming back with brand new rewards and challenges, following which the snow will melt and Tilted Towers will officially arrive.

