FortniteMares 2021 first teaser revealed: Everything we know so far

It is the spookiest time of the year once again and Fortnite players have every reason to be excited for FortniteMares 2021. Epic Games just dropped the trailer for this year's Halloween celebration event and it is sure to send shivers down any player's spine!

Epic is quite well known for its tendency to roll out exciting celebration events every year. Even though the Christmas celebrations along with the New Year bonanza top the list, the Halloween-themed event is a close second.

Players were quite eager to find out if developers would release any new celebration events for Halloween this year. Obviously, Epic Games has not disappointed its fans with the release of a short yet catchy trailer for FortniteMares 2021. This article covers everything that has been revealed for the FortniteMares 2021 event so far.

FortniteMares: Short trailer hides the big picture behind

Every year in the month of October, fans devotedly begin the countdown for the Halloween-themed FortniteMares event. Developers usually make significant visual changes to the island to make it spookier and scarier, adding to the mysterious Halloween vibes.

The roll-out of the Cubed themed season has already gotten most Fortnite players excited and hopeful for more fun content, many of them unsure if there would be any FortniteMares event this year with it being so close to the season change.

The recent revelation coming in from the developers not only dismisses any cloud of doubt, but also establishes the fact that Epic Games certainly knows how to break exciting news to its community.

Fortnite @FortniteGame September 30th ➡️ October 1st September 30th ➡️ October 1st https://t.co/FtpQhM4cm9

Despite being short in duration, the animated trailer certainly hits all the right chords. It begins with Peely, Cuddle Team Leader, and Boxer sitting under a tree. Their impatient behavior clearly indicates that they are waiting for something.

Soon after, the animation changes and we can see the iconic characters grooving to the popular Fright Funk music. All of the characters have changed from their usual selves into spooky skins to match the Halloween mood.

This short trailer does not reveal much information regarding the upcoming FortniteMares event. However, it shows that Epic Games is possibly planning to bring in fun new cosmetics and content.

Since Halloween is merely weeks away, gamers can expect data miners to reveal more information regarding FortniteMares 2021. All information pertaining to FortniteMares 2021 will be revealed by and by. Players are advised to wait patiently for further news that will surely arrive soon.

