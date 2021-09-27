Fortnitemares event in Chapter 2 Season 8: Skins, leaks and everything we know so far

Halloween is just over a month away, and Fortnite players get to celebrate the spooky festival in classic Fortnitemares style. Fortunately, unlike some of the previous editions where players simply got item shop skins, this time, the Halloween event is expected to be a blast.

New Fortnite Halloween leaks have surfaced, and these shed plenty of light on the Fortnitemares event in Chapter 2 Season 8. Along with the festive-themed skins, players are also going to get more gameplay items. This means that players will probably see an LTM this Halloween in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

While certain leaks have revealed parts of what can be expected, Epic Games is trying to keep the majority of it a mystery.

Everything we know about the Fortnitemares event in Chapter 2 Season 8

Popular leaker HYPEX recently got his hands on some game files related to the Fortnitemares event in Chapter 2 Season 8. These contain a folder named 'FortnitemaresGameplay' with a subfolder named 'Content'. Although the details about the event are unknown, Epic Games is clearly working on gameplay items for it.

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!

What are your hopes/predictions? 👀



What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!



What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 https://t.co/z8RB3tWCoO

Epic Games has recently released several Creative mode maps as LTMs. This means that a Halloween-themed Creative mode map can also arrive as an LTM for the Fortnitemares event in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Another exciting update that will arrive around Halloween is the Fortnite Mystery skin in Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass. Players have been trying to guess who is the mystery Fortnite Queen, and they might have to wait till Fortnitemares to find out.

Frozen Midas could arrive during the Fortnitemares event in Chapter 2 Season 8

Ever since the shark attack, fans have been wondering what happened to their favorite character Midas. A Crew Pack trailer hinted towards his arrival in Chapter 2 Season 8, and it has now been reinforced with more Fortnitemares event leaks.

Whatever the upcoming gameplay is, it will probably introduce another Midas skin to the game. This could possibly be the Frozen Midas skin following the appearance of Shadow Midas back in the Fortnitemares event in Chapter 2 Season 4.

Note: While data mined findings are more reliable than rumors, nothing should be taken as fact until an official announcement is made.

