Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Rideable animals, cosmetic bundles, and Fortnitemares surprises

With the first major update of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season due to arrive shortly, the hype and anticipation is starting to build up. Although not many leaks have made it through to social media, there is speculation roaming about regarding some major changes that may occur during the Fortnitemares event.

Aside from the spooky Halloween event that's due to arrive shortly, new upcoming bundles have been decrypted, and more titbits of information regarding rideable wildlife have been made available.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks hint at a lot of surprises heading to the game during the Fortnitemares event

1) Rideable animals

With each passing week more and more information regarding rideable animals is being leaked. According to HYPEX, the new mechanics that will be introduced sometime in the future will be very unique in nature.

For starters, once players are mounted up, they will not be able to aim their weapon or shoot. Additionally, they will not even be able to build, edit, or carry downed teammates or foes that have been knocked down.

HYPEX @HYPEX More info about the upcoming rideable animals:



- You can't do these actions while riding them: search, aim/shoot, build & carry a player

- You'll need a Saddle item to ride them

- You can make them attack players, if they're an aggressive animal

- Bots can ride animals More info about the upcoming rideable animals:



- You can't do these actions while riding them: search, aim/shoot, build & carry a player

- You'll need a Saddle item to ride them

- You can make them attack players, if they're an aggressive animal

- Bots can ride animals

There will be more than one rideable mount, as the leak suggests that there will be aggressive animals, alongside passive ones. Much like the Hunter's Cloak from Season 6, which allowed players to tame wildlife, players will need a special Saddle item before being able to mount and ride a wild animal.

2) Frozen Pack and Toon Legends

With the festive season fast approaching, it's only obvious that Epic Games will add in icy/frozen variants of popular skins. Having said that, a brand new Frozen Pack bundle has been decrypted by leakers. While not much is known about its additional content, it will feature popular skins such as Midas, Renegade Radier, and Crystal.

Due to the popularity of skins such as Toon Meowscles and Toona Fish, the developers will be releasing a bundle known as "Toon Legends". Based on the current information at hand, the bundle will feature a yet to be identified skin, along with Peely and Bushranger in their toon form.

Much like the Toona Fish skin, which can be customized by collecting color bottles and rainbow ink, these skins may have a similar feature as well on a much smaller scale.

3) Fortnitemares is going to be filled with surprises

While it's not known what exactly Fortnitemares will bring this year aside from cosmetics; according to HYPEX, there's a high possibility that gameplay related stuff (mechanics) alongside items will be coming to the game as well.

It's unclear exactly what these could be, however, given that corruption is spreading and Turret Stations are being set up all around the map, something is definitely going to take place that will affect the entire island.

Also Read

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!



What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!



What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 https://t.co/z8RB3tWCoO

While many players are hoping for a Stranger Things collaboration, nothing of the sort has been confirmed. Hopefully, after the first major update more information will be made available regarding the same.

Edited by Siddharth Satish