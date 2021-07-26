Top 5 legendary Fortnite dances with the best music 

Players love to celebrate their Victory Royale in Fortnite with some groovy moves. Over the course of time, Epic Games has introduced several Fortnite dances for players to acquire. While some of these Fortnite dances feature classy moves that absolutely bewilder loopers, others stand out for the amazing music that accompanies them.

Fortnite dances remain one of the most entertaining aspects of the game. There are a variety of Fortnite dances, and gamers have often engaged in debates regarding which of them deserves the top spot.

This article will reveal the top five legendary Fortnite dances accompanied by amazing music.

Best Fortnite dances accompanied by popular music

#5 - Fright Funk

Ghoulishly groovy 💃



Grab the new Fright Funk Emote in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/MPVIVcx2tZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 1, 2019

Minecrafter2011 took TikTok by storm with the eerie Fright Funk dance. The ghostly howls intermingle with rhythmic beats to create one of the creepiest songs. Minecrafter2011 has also developed a signature dance to go with the music and content creators across the world enjoyed dancing to its tune.

Fright Funk was added to the Item Shop due to its popularity and it remains one of the finest Fornite dances.

#4 - Rollie

'Rollie' Emote was just decrypted!



Description:

"Dab of ranch not included"#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Wzws8cPjeU — Fortnite News & Leaks (@FortniteBRFeed) September 18, 2020

Popular singers Ayo and Teo released their song, "Rolex", which went on to become one of their greatest hits. Fans were ecstatic with their new release and they gained a considerable number of followers.

The developers wasted no time in adding this popular hit to the game. Eventually, Rollie went on to become one of the most popular Fortnite dances with an amazing track.

#3 - Pull Up

Singer DaBaby delivered one of the greatest hits of his career with "Rockstar". TikTokers around the globe started the Pull Up trend with the iconic song and soon, millions of content creators were seen dancing to the tunes of "Rockstar".

Pull Up was quickly added to the Fortnite Item Shop by the developers. Gamers love the Pull Up Fortnite dance, and its music makes it one of the most memorable emotes to be introduced to the game.

#2 - Chicken Wing It!

Sometimes you just gotta wing it…



Chillin’ with the Squad with the new Chicken Wing it Emote with moves by @lexibb69 pic.twitter.com/GyQgs3zO58 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 20, 2021

TikToker lexibb69 went on to become an internet sensation with the funny lyrics of "Chicken Wing It". The dance was equally crazy and viewers across the globe were seen grooving to this music while matching the steps.

It was added to the popular Battle Royale game pretty quickly and went on to become one of the most popular Fortnite dances ever.

#1 - Gangnam Style

28. I can do the gangnam style in fortnite pic.twitter.com/bcvofl29iD — Karemaki Chan 💽 (@karemaki) July 18, 2021

South Korean entertainer Psy shot to fame back in 2012 with his iconic song "Gangnam Style". The popularity of the song is such that, even now, gamers across the world do not hesitate to groove to its peppy beats.

Epic Games was quick to acknowledge its popularity even after a decade of its release and Gangnam Style was added to the Fortnite Item Shop.

Edited by Sabine Algur