How to emote within 5m of a smoking vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Ember, a skin from Chapter 1 Season 8, has officially landed on the map, becoming yet another Fortnite NPC that offers more challenges and XP. Questlines are the best way to level up in Chapter 2 Season 8, and many players are still looking to complete the battle pass.

Ember will give Fortnite players the Fire Yoga questline. The first stage involves destroying a fireplace at one of several different POIs. After that, they can set ten structures on fire and arrive at stage three: to emote within 5m of a smoking car. Here's where to find Ember and how to complete this challenge.

Locating Ember and emoting within 5m of a damaged Fortnite car

Ember will be found west of the orchard, a landmark introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1. Players can discover the orchard by going northeast of Corny Crops. Those who are close enough will see the familiar chat icon come up on their minimap.

Fortnite players can then complete the first stage by destroying a fireplace in Lazy Lake, Holly Hedges, Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs. Then, they can set 10 structures on fire by throwing fireflies at them or by using the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle from Pitstop.

The third stage involves emoting within 5m of a smoking car. This can definitely be done when players are driving in a car and begin taking fire, but that's not the safest option.

They can simply destroy the car until it's smoking and then emote right beside it. Destroying it all the way will cause it to explode, so that should be avoided.

Risky Reels has plenty of cars for this Fire Yoga challenge. (Image via Epic Games)

There are cars in nearly every Fortnite POI and landmark. Risky Reels houses the largest number of cars, but there are many parked all across the map.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Ember & Sledgehammers NPCs + Punchcards have been enabled! Ember & Sledgehammers NPCs + Punchcards have been enabled! https://t.co/AfLPNsJiv8

The full questline is:

Destroy a fireplace at Lazy Lake, Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park

Set structures on fire (10)

Emote within 5m of a vehicle that's smoking

Ignite an opponent with a firefly jar

Heal from a campfire (15 health)

These Fortnite challenges are all live.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul