How to get the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite Season 7

After leaks and rumors, Fortnite finally announced they were in fact doing another live concert. The Rift Tour was scheduled for August 6th-8th, with challenges going live well before then to get players ready for it.

The one thing that hadn't been confirmed until recently was the artist who would be performing. Based on leaks, it was widely assumed that Ariana Grande would be the performing artist. Fortnite recently confirmed that as well.

With every live concert, the artist gets skins and cosmetics in the game. It stands to reason that Ariana Grande will be no different and will likely have a lot of cosmetics hitting the Item Shop. The only question is when those hard earned V-Bucks can be spent on her and her items. According to dataminer HYPEX, that day is today.

Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite

Along with the Ariana Grande skins (there appears to be two variations), there will be a wrap, an emote, a glider and a pickaxe. There may also be a backbling added as well, based on her real life pet named "Piggy Smallz". With the concert just two days away, the skin and items are coming to the Item Shop very soon. How can players get this highly anticipated skin?

Piggy Smallz. Image via People

V-Bucks is the answer. The skin doesn't have a leaked or confirmed price tag yet, but it's likely to cost somewhere along the lines of the other Fortnite live concert skins. That puts it from 1,200 to 1,500 V-Bucks - the latter being the cost of the Travis Scott skin. For the bundle, it'll likely cost 2,500 to 3,000 V-Bucks, saving players anywhere from 500 to 1,000 V-Bucks overall.

Travis Scott bundle. Image via Music Ally

The skin goes live today, and the concert goes live on the 6th. Fortnite recommends loading up Fortnite an hour prior to the show, which will start at 6 p.m. EST on August 6th. The playlist update will open half an hour before, allowing players to get into the event.

the shop resets at 2 am for me but i’m def staying up to buy it instantly😭 — matthew (@MatthewA___) August 3, 2021

Will the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin become one of the most popular cosmetics in Fortnite history?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod