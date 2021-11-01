How to get Fortnite FNCS Twitch drops in Chapter 2 Season 8

Free rewards for Fortnite are on their way, and gamers have the perfect opportunity to claim these items. Epic Games has released the upcoming in-game prizes for the recent collaboration between Fortnite and Twitch.

Free rewards in the game are quite difficult to come by, and the recent collaboration is a bonus for users. Ever since Epic revealed the news to the public, they have been eager to find out how to get the Fortnite FNCS Twitch drops in Chapter 2 Season 8.

This article will provide a constructive guide to gamers on how to get the free in-game items in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Claiming Fortnite FNCS Twitch drops

Free rewards in Fortnite are pretty amazing, and they entice gamers beyond anything. It has recently been revealed that players can claim free in-game rewards in the form of Fortnite FNCS Twitch drops.

The reward list includes the Combat Cubes loading screen, Number One back bling, the Purple Gold Style edit for the Number One back bling, FNCS 2:8 animated emoticon, and the FNCS Spirit spray.

The rewards for the Fortnite FNCS Twitch drops are part of a bundle. Loopers must perform specific actions to be eligible to own the bundle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

To be eligible for the Fortnite FNCS Twitch drops, they have to watch any drop-enabled stream for 15 minutes.

Once it is over, gamers will be required to click on their Twitch avatar on the top right corner of the screen. Underneath will be an option tagged "Drops". Clicking on this option will take gamers to the Fortnite FNCS Twitch drop screen.

On that screen, players will notice the thumbnail for the bundle and an option to claim it for free. Fans should note that the Twitch account should be linked with their Fortnite account to redeem the free reward.

The FNCS Twitch drops are available until November 1, 1 am ET. Gamers have some time left to view the drop-enabled live stream and claim the rewards for free.

