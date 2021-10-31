Top 5 vaulted Fortnite weapons that need to return in Chapter 2 Season 8

One of the most debated topics in the community is regarding vaulted Fortnite weapons. Epic has often faced criticism from gamers after vaulting any fan-favorite weapons. The developers have recently released a new feature to unvault weapons in Fortnite.

Funding boards have been a great way to unvault weapons in the game. Gamers vote for their favorite weapon in the game, and the one who reaches the threshold mark gets unvaulted.

Even though Epic has released several weapons, a few more vaulted Fortnite weapons need to be unvaulted.

Vaulted Fortnite weapons that need to make a comeback soon

5) Heavy Snipers

Heavy Snipers are one of the most potent weapons in the game. It was undoubtedly overpowered and was vaulted by Epic to maintain a balance in the game.

Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 5, the Heavy Sniper packed a DPS of 41 and dealt 126 damage to opponents. It took 4.3 seconds to reload while having a firing rate of 0.33.

The Heavy Sniper could take down any structure with a single shot, with the metal builds being the sole exception. The weapon has been away from the game for a long time and surely needs to return.

4) Tac Shotguns

The origin of the Tactical Shotgun precedes Fortnite's concept of the season. It was first introduced in what is widely known as Season 0 or pre-season, a test phase for the season series in Fortnite.

The Tac Shotgun has a DPS of 108 with a fire rate of 1.5 and deals 105 damage to opponents. The weapon is most effective in close-range combat but takes over 6 seconds to reload.

It was one of the most favorite weapons that gamers had the opportunity to use. The Tac Shotgun was vaulted with the v18.00 update, which released Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) Drum Gun

With a DPS of 168 and 21 damage to enemies, the Drum Gun was quite an effective weapon that gamers loved having on their arsenal. The gun fires a burst of ammunition, making it deadly, especially in short to mid-range combat.

The weapon was first released in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4, and featured in several seasons. Epic decided to vault the Drum gun in Chapter 2 Season 1.

2) Snowball Launcher

Winter is around the corner, and it is time to gear up for the winter celebrations. The Snowball Launcher is a winter-themed weapon that gets unvaulted during Winterfest.

The weapon was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 and reappeared after a considerable time. The last time it featured on the island was in Chapter 2 Season 1.

It has a DPS of 53 along with 71 damage to opponents. The Snowball Launcher launches snowball projectiles that are affected by gravity and explode on impact. The explosion imparts healthy damage to enemies and structures.

1) Remote Explosives or C4

The Remote Explosives were used to stick to the surface where it was thrown, and gamers could detonate them manually. This mechanism was of great use as accuracy was relatively high, and gamers achieved their objective to eliminate enemies.

The Remote Explosives dealt 60 damage, and up to 30 C4s could be stacked at one go. The item was vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, and it seems an excellent time for Epic to unvault it before the season ends.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar