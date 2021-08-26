How to get free Spectral Flex wrap in Fortnite Season 7

Free rewards in Fortnite are rare and players do not usually miss the opportunity to claim them. It was recently revealed that a few free rewards are up for grabs in the game, including the Spectral Flex wrap.

Fortnite Season 7 will be over in a few days and gamers are enjoying the final phase of the alien-themed season. The developers have rolled out these free rewards to end things on a sweet note.

Ever since the wrap has been revealed, players have been eager to know how to get hold of it in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Play the Impostors Trials to get free rewards

The developers recently revealed that Impostors Trials has gone live and gamers can now log into this mode and enjoy it. It was also revealed that playing Impostors Trials will guarantee free rewards.

In order to claim the Spectral Flex, players will need to visit Fortnite's site.

They will be asked to log into the mode using their Epic Games ID. Players can play matches to unlock badges and claim free rewards in Impostors Trials.

Each match will award players two badges. Completing 10 matches in Impostors Trials will generate 20 badges. Reaching this number of badges will unlock the Spectral Flex wrap in Fortnite Season 7.

Finished the Impostor trials, the rewards are nice, I love the wrap, it changes colors like the dynamic fire and danger frog wrap pic.twitter.com/hmW2v0WRlX — ⭐Samuel Star⭐ (@Samuel_Star_3) August 25, 2021

Apart from the wrap, gamers have the opportunity to claim several other rewards as well.

The first reward will be unlocked by simply logging into Impostors Trials mode. Players will receive the Hot Headed spray.

Completing 10 matches in Impostors Trials will unlock the second reward, which is the "Just Between Us" emoticon.

Impostor trials out now https://t.co/dfQkPGu0nR — Razørzz  (@NotRazorzz) August 25, 2021

The Spectral Flex is a reactive item, and it changes colors similar to the Danger Frog wrap.

Earlier, it was reported that gamers were able to enter a match and leave it immediately, with the system counting it as a complete game. However, this was a glitch and Epic has fixed it.

Players will be required to complete every match in order to be eligible to claim the free rewards, including the Spectral Flex wrap, in Fortnite Season 7.

