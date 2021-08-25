How to redeem free Fortnite emote, weapon wrap and spray from Impostor mode

Fortnite Impostors is a new game mode that has made headlines recently. Upon its arrival in the files that data miners uncovered, many players speculated about an upcoming Among Us collaboration.

To the surprise of many players, and the Among Us developers, it was not an official collaboration, despite the glaring similarities. Still, the mode took off and Fortnite has found yet another popular game mode to cycle in and out of.

There are three free in-game cosmetics available for this new game mode. Here's how to unlock them.

Unlocking the free Fortnite Impostors cosmetics

The Impostor Trials have started today, and players can sign up and join to begin playing and unlocking free rewards.

The first reward is unlocked just by signing up. In order to sign up and play, Fortnite players can visit this website. Once there, players can log into their Epic Games account and unlock the first reward: the Hot Headed spray.

The first free reward for the Impostors Trials is the Hot Headed spray (Image via Tabor Hill/YouTube)

According to ShiinaBR, up to 5,000,000 players can enter these trials and earn the rewards. According to PlayerCounter, Fortnite has 6-12 million daily players, so not everyone will be able to join, but most will.

Once signed up, Fortnite players can play 10 games to unlock the Just Between Us spray and 20 games to unlock the Spectral Flex wrap. Initially, players were able to join and leave for it to be considered a game played, but Epic Games has most likely fixed that.

Upon completing all of the requirements, Fortnite players will have to return to the Fortnite Impostors Trials Rewards page to redeem them. Only games of Impostors will count towards the rewards. Sign-ups are active now, so players are already playing and unlocking these free rewards.

These are arguably the easiest cosmetics to unlock for Fortnite. They only require players to complete matches of Impostors, without even needing to win or get an elimination or complete anything other than simply entering the match.

