How to get Gravity Gun in Fortnite and use it on opponents

Fortnite has added a new and rather interesting weapon to the battle alien invaders. It was leaked earlier and has finally made its way into the game, and players can find it now. It arrived as part of update 17.30.

Grab-Itron can grab items and pick them up, fittingly, and can also deflect incoming rockets. This weapon was seen in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 trailer. It was wielded by Rick Sanchez and used to throw a car. The highly anticipated item was finally added about two months after the gun was first seen by players.

Grab-Itron in Fortnite

The Grab-Itron, like all weapons, can be found in chests. Every chest has a chance of dropping the highly sought after gun, but the best shot at getting one is to land on top of a UFO. It can also be a reward for winning the low gravity minigame inside the Fortnite Mothership.

The Mothership. Image via Fortnite, Ginx TV

The latest addition to Fortnite is one of the most unusual weapons yet. Even the IO weapons, the Rail Gun, Kymera's Ray Gun and more, function pretty similarly to the regular weapons.

The gravity gun in Fortnite, however, works a bit differently. When players point the crosshairs at an item, a teal square will appear. Shoot the weapon and it will pick up the item. It can then be carried around and used to destroy buildings, if the item is big enough. Left clicking, or the corresponding button, will then throw the item. The lighter the item, the farther it will be thrown.

This is like the Gravity gun from Half-Life 😮 pic.twitter.com/GBerNWgIr8 — VakaVG (@VakaVG) August 3, 2021

There are lots of practical uses for this weapon. Picking up a large item, like a truck, can protect players from incoming attacks. As mentioned, it can deflect rockets. It can be used to throw items into opposing builds and destroy them and possibly deal some damage as well. It can even pick up boulders.

A Fortnite boulder. Image via GosuNoob

The new weapon was a long time coming. Now it's here, and players can begin using it. It is a tremendous weapon for throwing (pun intended) the battle into chaos. No opposing player would expect to have a truck hurled at their build. The gravity gun in Fortnite is going to be highly sought after and will likely never be left in the chests.

The Grab-itron promises to level the playing field - by flinging everything into the sky!



Be on the lookout for falling objects, Islanders, here’s our report of what to expect out there. #HotSaucersLeaks https://t.co/XuF234mij0 pic.twitter.com/TlOSaO16kI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2021

Is this the best weapon they've added this season?

Edited by Gautham Balaji