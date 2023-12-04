How to link LEGO account to Fortnite 

Players can now link their LEGO account to Fortnite via the Epic Games browser. Although the process is easy, it does have quite a few steps involved. For that reason, many players are searching for ways to link their LEGO accounts. Keep in mind that there is only one official method to get it done, and has no hidden cost or charge involved.

The entire process will take less than five minutes and should be done from a personal computer or laptop. That said, here are the steps needed to link your LEGO account to Fortnite.

How to link your LEGO account to Fortnite: A step-by-step guide

1) Visit https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/

It is best to link your LEGO account to Fortnite using a desktop or laptop. (Image via Epic Games)

The first step is to visit https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/ and look for the "Account" tab. It will appear under your profile picture on the top right side of the screen once you click it. Note that it could take some time for the next page to load.

2) Click on "Apps and Accounts"

Look for the LEGO logo on the bottom right. (Image via Epic Games)

Once the page has loaded, click on the "Apps and Accounts" tab on the left side of the page. It is the fourth tab from the bottom. Click on it, and all applications and accounts that can be linked with Epic Games will appear on the screen.

Navigate to the bottom right and click the connect button on LEGO Account.

3) Click on "Connect" to complete the process

Complete the process to link LEGO to your Fortnite account. (Image via Epic Games)

After clicking on the connect button, a page will appear. It will ask you to confirm the email ID with which to connect the account. If you have multiple email accounts, ensure to use the correct one during this process. After confirming the email, click on continue.

A few seconds later, another confirmation screen will arrive. You will have to click continue again. For those of you who have 2FA activated, you may need to provide a code that will be sent to you.

Once the code is entered, you can click continue, and this will complete the process. If done correctly, you will receive an email notifying you about both accounts being linked successfully.

Note: Link your LEGO account with Fortnite before December 7 and sign up for LEGO Insider to get the Explorer Emile skin for free.

