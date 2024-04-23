How long does the Fortnite update take? Downtime today (23rd April) explored

With Fortnite downtime today (23rd April) still active, players are starting to wonder how long does the Fortnite update take? While the developer officially announced the time and date for downtime to begin, it did not mention anything about when it could end. Only after the downtime ends do they provide an update via their social media channels.

For this reason, many users wonder how long the Fortnite update take to finish and when does downtime today (April 23, 2024) end. Unfortunately, there is no straight answer to the question, "How long does the Fortnite update take." This is due to several reasons.

Since updates are technical in nature, there is no way to accurately predict the timeline. At times, they could end before the speculated time or take a few hours extra to finish. Such was the scenario at the start of Chapter 5 Season 2 (March 8, 2024), when extended downtime occurred.

That being said, there is a rudimentary answer that can be speculated based on past trends.

How long does the Fortnite update take depends on the complexity of the update

Based on past trends, downtime usually lasts three to five hours at most. This has been the pattern that Epic Games has followed for a while now. If the servers are taken offline at 4 am Eastern Time, they are usually brought back on at 6 am Eastern Time.

If the update requires more time, the downtime could extend for a few hours and servers could be brought online by 9 am Eastern Time. Given the past trends, the former scenario is much more common.

With the Fortnite update (v29.30) focusing on mainly two aspects (Fortnite Festival Season 3 featuring Billie Eilish and LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends), the downtime should not last for very long.

That being said, there is still no way to accurately predict how long the Fortnite update takes to wrap up. As mentioned, depending on numerous factors it could take two hours or even five. On the bright side, you can pre-download the update while waiting for it to finish. This will save you time. As soon as the update ends, you will be able to hop into the game and start queueing up in the lobby.

