How to redeem Solitude Striker pickaxe for free in Fortnite (Superman quests)

Fortnite Season 7 is crawling towards the end and within a few days, the curtain will be dropped over it. Gamers are working their way through the Battle Pass and other challenges to complete the quests and claim the free rewards.

One of the most fascinating challenges featured in Fortnite Season 7 was definitely the Superman Quests. Gamers are required to complete several tasks to unlock special Superman rewards, including cosmetics and emotes.

One of the Superman quest rewards is the Solitude Striker pickaxe that can be claimed for free. This article will reveal the details on how to complete the challenge and claim the reward in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Epic Quests are the key to claim the Solitude Striker

Each week, Epic rolls out two separate sets of challenges for gamers to complete. These two sets of quests are significant as they make the game quite interesting as well as rewards gamers with massive amounts of XP to rank up the tiers.

Gamers therefore make it a point to complete the challenges as soon as possible. The Week 11 Challenges have recently gone live. Gamers can complete the Epic Quests and claim the Solitude Striker for absolutely free.

I Didnt Know The Solitude Striker Would Get A Shadow FORM?!?!?! I CANT WAIT!!!! #Superman #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/k9ccPFQMXi — Erebus-V (@ErebusVFWG) August 19, 2021

The Superman Quest requires gamers to complete a certain number of Epic Quests in order to claim various rewards.

Gamers can claim the coveted Solitude Striker pickaxe for free if they have completed a total of 78 Epic Quests in Fortnite Season 7. While it may seem a bit too much, it should be kept in mind that Fortnite Season 7 was released on June 8.

Gamers who have diligently played the game and completed the quests throughout the season will have no difficulty reaching the figures to claim the coveted pickaxe for free.

These are the #Fortnite Week 11 Epic Quests and Sneaky Wild Week Quests that release in 2 hours from now!



Setup new IO Tech with Maven, befriend parasites with Dreamflower and sneak in some damage with Guggimon!



The challenge guide for them will release when they go live! pic.twitter.com/QjHZ5rW2Cg — Szymon ptak Fortnite leaker/news (Following back) (@Szymonptak5) August 19, 2021

Fortnite Week 11 Epic Challenges and their rewards:

Travel in a Saucer (0/2000)- 30000 XP

Use the Recon Scanner to spot an infected Wildlife or Trespasser (0/1)- 30000 XP

Interact with Equipment at any 10 Radar Dish base (0/1)- 30000 XP

Deal damage in Alien biomes (0/150)- 30000 XP

Mark an Alien Parasite (0/1)- 30000 XP

Dance with Alien parasite in Believer Beach, Lazy Lakes, or Pleasant Park (0/1)- 30000 XP

Go for a swim with an Alien Parasite (0/1) - 30000 XP

The Week 11 Epic Challenges are quite easy to complete and gamers can finish them without spending much time in the game.

Edited by Ashish Yadav