How to get the 'Secret Identity' Superman emote for free in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite recently witnessed the introduction of DC's Superman to the game. The superhero's arrival had been teased for quite some time, but Superman finally arrived on Fortnite Island on August 10, and fans went crazy.

Here's a video of popular streamer Lachlan reacting to the entrance of Superman in Fortnite.

The Superman skin in Fortnite is accompanied by a bunch of cosmetic items such as a back bling, pickaxe and other skin variants, among other things. One such much-awaited cosmetic is the Secret Identity Superman emote in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7.

Players have been raring to find out how they can get their hands on the Secret Identity emote in Fortnite, and it's really quite simple.

How to unlock the Secret Identity Superman emote in Fortnite

To unlock any of the skin variants of Fortnite's Superman, players need to unlock Clark Kent first, which is the base variant of the skin. The Battle Pass is required to unlock the Clark Kent skin, so players should make sure they have it.

Unlocking the Clark Kent skin requires players to complete a challenge, which is as follows:

Complete Quests from Armored Batman, Clark Kent or Beast Boy (5)

To do this, players need to accept quests from either of these characters at the payphones scattered across the map.

Clark Kent in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games Store)

Once the player is equipped with the Clark Kent skin, they need to log in to the game. After being dropped off by the Battle Bus, the player will need to visit the nearest phone booth as Clark Kent. Finding a phone booth will not be a challenge, as they are spread out all over the map.

At the phone booth, players need to press and hold X/ Square/ Y/ E, which will allow them to use the phone as Clark Kent.

This is all it takes to unlock the Secret Identity emote in Fortnite.

For a better understanding of how to unlock the Secret Identity Superman emote in Fortnite, players can view this video by Tabor Hill.

Upon unlocking the emote, a short animation will be played where Clark Kent is turned into Superman. Players can then begin using the emote in the game.

As mentioned earlier, it is not difficult to unlock the Secret Identity emote in Fortnite, so get yours as soon as possible.

