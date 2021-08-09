Every free Fortnite skin players can get in Season 7

Free Fortnite skins can often be a great thing for the game. Since this title is naturally free-to-play, a portion of the player base may want to avoid paying for any in-game currencies.

V-Bucks can be earned for free each season, but that is a slow build to anything of value, because players can only earn 300 per battle pass with the free tiers. This makes free skins even better, because no one has to pay for them, and they allow players to have a skin and use that creativity to make the game more enjoyable.

As for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, there are a few free skins that players can get Here are all of the ways to get skins for free in Season 7.

Where can I get on this List of Free Fortnite skins lmao 👀 — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) August 4, 2021

Free Fortnite skins in Season 7

There aren't many ways to acquire free skins in Fortnite. Epic Games released Fortnite as free-to-play and likely won't change that any time soon. This means that in-game purchases are the only way for them to make a profit, so giving away free skins doesn't help their bottom line at all. Still, sometimes, they like to reward players with free skins from time to time to keep them happy.

The Street Shadows Challenge Pack was a free reward for PC players, however there is an easy way to claim it without having a gaming laptop. Players could simply claim the challenge pack from the Epic Games Store on their laptop and then it would be available on any platform.

Sometimes, it's more fun to stay in the shadows.



PC players, log in and head to the Shop to claim the Street Shadows Challenge Pack and unlock free rewards including:



- Ruby Shadows Outfit

- Shadow Slicer Pickaxe

- Sky Shadow Glider



More info: https://t.co/5RexYUtFLi pic.twitter.com/XeMd7tLngQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2021

Once the challenge pack is awarded, players can complete the challenges and earn the rewards, which includes a free skin.

Play with friends (0/5) - rewards the Blackout Bag Back Bling

Outlast Opponents (0/500) - rewards the Sky Shadow glider

Deal damage to opponents (0/1,000) - rewards the Shadow Slicer Pickaxe

Complete Ruby Shadows Quests (0/3) - rewards the Ruby Shadows skin

Ruby Shadows. Image via Epic Games

The rest of these aren't technically "free". They do require a battle pass, but they don't require individual V-Bucks purchases to be acquired. Yes, they require the initial 950 V-Bucks or the Crew subscription, but they come free after that, once the challenge or battle star stipulations are met. The battle pass skins in Fortnite Season 7 are:

Kymera

Sunny

Guggimon

Superman

Rick Sanchez

Doctor Slone

Joey

ZYG

