Fortnite Week 11 Challenges: Full list of all Epic and Legendary quests

Several data miners have recently revealed the new Fortnite Week 11 Challenges. The alien-themed season will be coming to an end soon and gamers are busy grinding to earn experience points (XP) and ranking up the tiers.

Epic rolls out two sets of challenges for gamers to complete each week. These challenges not only rewards gamers with XP but also makes the game a bit more exciting.

The below article will list out the Fortnite Week 11 Challenges and estimate how much XP is up for grabs.

Fortnite Week 11 Challenges: Gamers eye massive XP as Season 7's end nears

Fortnite Season 7 has been successful mostly due to the unique ideas implanted by Epic. Regular content updates and exciting Item Shop updates kept players glued to the game.

Currently, gamers are enjoying themselves in the final stretches of the game. Loopers are hell bent on unlocking the Battle Pass pages and are on the lookout for a massive amount of XP.

There are two sets of Fortnite Week 11 Challenges that asks gamers to perform certain actions in the game in exchange for a few thousand XP.

all new week 11 challenges got added!

( check next tweet for week 12 challenges! ) pic.twitter.com/buBlV7zZaH — Lazy Leaks | Fortnite Leaks ✨ (@Lazyleaks_) August 17, 2021

Fortnite Week 11 Epic Challenges and their rewards:

Travel in a Saucer (0/2000)- 30000 XP

Use the Recon Scanner to spot an infected Wildlife or Trespasser (0/1)- 30000 XP

Interact with Equipment at any 10 Radar Dish base (0/1)- 30000 XP

Deal damage in Alien biomes (0/150)- 30000 XP

Mark an Alien Parasite (0/1)- 30000 XP

Dance with Alien parasite in Believer Beach, Lazy Lakes, or Pleasant Park (0/1)- 30000 XP

Go for a swim with an Alien Parasite (0/1) - 30000 XP

Gamers have the opportunity to grind 210,000 XP by completing Fortnite Week 11 Epic Challenges.

Fortnite Week 11 Legendary Challenges and their rewards:

Get Slone's order from a payphone (0/1)- 15000 XP

Catch fish at fishing holes (0/5)- 45000 XP

Collect a vintage can of cat food in catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (0/1)- 30000 XP

Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lakes (0/1)- 30000 XP

Harvets Wood (0/250)- 30000 XP

Talk to Joey (0/1)- 30000 XP

Gamers have the opportunity to grind 180,000 XP by completing Fortnite Week 11 Epic Challenges.

Therefore, gamers have the opportunity to claim a total of 390,000 XP by simply completing the Fortnite Week 11 Challenges.

Edited by Allan Mathew