How to watch "Popular" by The Weeknd, Madonna, and Playboi Carti in Fortnite Festival

With Fortnite Festival Season 1, as well as the Festival Pass for Season 1, nearing its end on February 22, it seems like the Festival's current season has one last treat for players. This comes in the form of an exclusive debut of the music video for the viral hit Popular by The Weeknd, featuring rapper Playboi Carti and pop music icon Madonna.

The song was created for the HBO show The Idol, which featured The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in the lead roles. Popular became a viral hit not just due to its infectious bounce and vibe, but also The Weeknd's collaboration with Fortnite Festival.

And now, it seems like the artist is taking full advantage of his collaboration with Epic Games by bringing this music video's exclusive debut to the virtual landscape.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How to access the "Popular" music video in Fortnite Festival

Expand Tweet

Where and when to watch

The premiere and debut of the music video for Popular has been assigned a dedicated viewing area within the Jam Stage section of the Festival game mode, specially installed by the Fortnite Festival roadies.

The exclusive debut will start on February 15, 2024, at 7 PM ET, and will last until February 18, 2024, at 7 PM ET. Listed below are the release times for the music video's debut in different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, 4 PM

Mountain Time: Thursday, 5 PM

Central Time: Thursday 6 PM

Eastern Time: Thursday, 7 PM

Brazil, Rio: Thursday, 9 PM

UTC: Thursday, 12 AM (midnight)

London, United Kingdom: Friday 1 AM

Central European Time: Friday 1 AM

India: Friday, 5:30 AM

China: Friday, 7 AM

Japan: Friday, 8 AM

Sydney, Australia: Friday, 10 AM

Auckland, New Zealand: Friday, 12 PM

How to join

To access and experience the exclusive debut of The Weeknd's Popular music video, you can simply navigate to the Discover menu and select the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage game mode. Once in the game, you can head to the dedicated viewing area for the music video; this should marked by a massive screen.

That's not all, however. For those who want to take their love for the song to the next level, the Jam Track for Popular will be available in the Item Shop starting February 15 at 7 PM ET, coinciding with the debut of the music video. With all this said and done, it's clear that Fortnite Festival Season 1 is set to go out with a bang.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!