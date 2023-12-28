Fortnite Festival is only going to get better in time, Alex Rigopolous, founder and head of Harmonix confirms

Fortnite's venture into the rhythm-based gaming realm with the introduction of the Fortnite Festival has been largely met with enthusiasm from the community. Developed by Harmonix, the creators of Guitar Hero and Rock Band, the Festival mode offers a dynamic musical experience within the game's universe.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Alex Rigopolous, the founder and head of Harmonix, shared insights about the future plans and ongoing development of the Festival game mode and how it is likely to change.

Head of Harmonix confirms upcoming Fortnite Festival updates and changes

Rigopolous confirmed that players can anticipate the addition of a new song every week, making sure that the Festival's soundtrack stays fresh and evolving. This commitment to regular updates for content within the game mode aims to keep players engaged and tapping to the rhythm as they navigate the game's musical landscape.

Harmonix is dedicated to inclusivity, with future plans to support as many legacy guitars as they possibly can, including old guitars from the Rock Band series. Rather than introducing new guitar instruments, Rigopolous confirmed that Harmonix plans to focus on extending support for older instruments to foster a sense of nostalgia for fans of previous rhythm games.

This strategy includes broadening the range of options available to players by enabling third-party companies to create peripherals compatible with the Festival game mode.

Rigopolous also expressed an ambitious vision for the game mode, aiming to develop and upgrade it into the "biggest and richest and deepest music game experience that anyone has ever made." His statement suggests a dedication to pushing the boundaries of what a rhythm-based game can offer within the Fortnite universe.

The Festival's potential goes beyond its current iteration, with the possibility of introducing new modes in future updates. Rigopolous suggested the flexibility to diversify and expand the Fortnite Festival experience, allowing players to access evolving challenges and musical adventures.

Highlighting the expansive nature of the game, Rigopolous described it as a "universe of games," evidenced by the introduction of not only the Festival game mode but also the LEGO game mode and Rocket Racing in Chapter 5 Season 1. This characterization reflects the game's transition from a simple battle royale experience to a multifaceted gaming platform.

In future updates, Epic Games also plans to empower creators to design their own musical experiences within the game. This innovative approach, along with the other promises made by Rigopolous, proves how the developers are committed to making the Fortnite Festival worthwhile for players.

