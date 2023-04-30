"I can't breathe": Fortnite pro Clix's viral tweet after ban has everyone baffled

Cody "Clix" Condor is among the most popular Fortnite professional players. The 18-year-old is a fantastic competitor who has gained millions of fans thanks to his impressive skills in the video game. However, the player was banned for 14 days because he broke an important rule and will likely miss the upcoming Fortnite Championship Series due to it.
The popular player has posted several tweets during his ban and has even started the #FreeClix movement. However, this has had no effect so far as Epic Games hasn't unbanned him yet and most likely won't.
The latest tweet by the pro-Fortnite player left many of his fans baffled. However, it's important to note that this is just a joke as his tweet is simply a so-called "copypasta" that is frequently used by the community.
Clix's latest tweet was somewhat unusual, but it's something that many Fortnite players say
The banned player is going through Fortnite withdrawals, which is something many players are familiar with. He's frequently used his Twitter profile to stay in touch with his fans and followers, but his latest tweet has baffled some fans.
"It's been 1 week without Fortnite. I cannot walk without trembling , I feel like I am going through withdrawals. I can't go much longer without Fortnite, I can barely breathe I don't know how much longer I can last here without Fortnite," the pro player tweeted.
Many of his fans were surprised and even suggested he do something else other than Fortnite.
Many of his followers did not realize that the pro player simply copy-pasted a block of text that many Fortnite players have posted in the past.
Some of them even had interesting ideas on how Clix could spend his time!
While his ban will end in less than a week, several followers suggested he try other competitive games and see how good he is at them.
Most fans worry that he's addicted to Fortnite Battle Royale.
However, it turns out that the 18-year-old pro player is not the only one who's dealing with Fortnite withdrawals.
The 18-year-old professional player was banned for teaming up with another player. Unfortunately, this situation is not very simple, as somebody else stream-sniped him.
Clix shared a video that shows the stream sniper shooting at him right before throwing him healing items. The Twitter profile of the stream sniper claims that he's "Number 1 Clix Hater," which means that he likely did it on purpose.
However, the player will have to serve his ban and should return to the video game in early May.
