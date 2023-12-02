"I can’t even get into the game": Fans react as Fortnite lobby queue times reach over an hour during Big Bang event

The OG season of Fortnite has ended, and Epic Games held an exciting live event to mark the occasion and introduce Chapter 5. The event, called The Big Bang Event, featured a live performance by the renowned American singer, songwriter, and rapper Eminem within the game. In addition to this, there were a collection of themed skins available in the shop, such as Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and more.

As the event concluded, numerous individuals logged onto the game to witness Eminem's live performance, leading to long queues. Prominent X account holder, Jake Lucky, shared his experience of waiting until early Saturday morning for the Fortnite event.

Many players commented under the post that the queue times were extremely long and that people weren't able to join the event. One said:

"I can’t even get into the game."

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Expand Tweet

How to join the Fortnite Big Bang Live Event?

Just a reminder, the Live Event took place on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2 pm Eastern Time. You could join the event 30 minutes before its start time by launching the game and preparing your skins and cosmetics beforehand. To locate the event, you had to navigate to the Battle Royale Tile in Discover. Additionally, you had the option to host a party of up to four players during the event.

Many gamers and users commented on long queue times under Jake Lucky's post, including older members of the Fortnite community.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One user responded sarcastically.

Expand Tweet

This user tried to one-up Jake and said that he also had been waiting for an hour.

Expand Tweet

This user thinks that the event will mark a great moment in gaming history.

Expand Tweet

The game's Chapter 5 will go live as soon as the Big Bang Event has ended. It will feature a wide selection and range of skins, modes, weapon attachments, loot trains, bug fixes, Lamborghini collaboration, etc.

Fortnite is playable on consoles, the PC, and even phones. You can check out its Item Shop here.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!