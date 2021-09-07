Known working glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Glitches in the game are something the developers want to avoid at any cost, and Fortnite is no exception. The game has had its fair share of success since it was released in 2017. However, time and time again glitches have found their way out and have interfered with the gameplay.

Usually, there are two kinds of glitches. The first one interferes heavily with the progress of the game and therefore, becomes the common enemy in the community. The second one is harmless and gamers often engage themselves in the fun.

Even though the developers have fixed almost all the glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, it was recently reported that one is still working fine and gamers need to explore it before Epic rolls out a fix.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Glitch takes gamers under the map

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be etched in the memory of gamers for being one of the most successful seasons in the game's history. Regular content updates and hotfixes rolled out several new aspects to the game and fixed several glitches.

It was recently revealed that one glitch is still working fine on the map and gamers can go under the island.

Activating this glitch is quite easy but will require the assistance of a friend. Gamers should therefore drop into the island in duos, trios, or squad mode.

The glitch does not work in any random part of the island, but is activated near the Durrr Burger west of the Weeping Woods.

To activate this glitch in Fortnite, gamers will be required to step into a vehicle. Once it has been done, the other teammate will be required to abduct the vehicle with a UFO. While abducting, the UFO should be brought down near the vehicle and initiate a rhythmic up-down pattern.

After doing this for a few seconds, gamers will spawn under the map. While this glitch only works at this point, gamers can explore the entire island from under the map.

This is quite an entertaining glitch and gamers can try it out in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. With only a few days left for the new season to drop, gamers can expect Epic to fix this by the end of Season 7.

