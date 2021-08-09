Fortnite Bubble Gum holopad glitch sends players flying into oblivion

There is a particularly humorous glitch in Fortnite right now. It involves the new Bubble Gum holopad. The Bubble Gum holopad turns players into - well - bubble gum, and works similarly to the Inflate-A-Bull mechanic. Players will normally bounce around and move a lot quicker away from danger. The new in-game item has been a fun addition for players, but it is currently beleaguered by a glitch.

The Bubble Gum holopad is now visible for PC Players! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Z5lCkhuMqy — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) August 8, 2021

The glitch was initially discovered by GKI on YouTube. It can be rather fun to experience and is more humorous than harmful to Fortnite players. So, whether a player wishes to avoid it or initiate it, here's what to do.

Bubble Gum holopad glitch in Fortnite

The first way to initiate the glitch involves the Mothership. The Mothership has alien holopads on top of it, which have been used for challenges before. If a player lands on the Mothership, hits one of the holopads and then flies off toward a new Bubble Gum holopad, which, upon use, will send them careening skyward on an almost never-ending trip.

The Mothership (Image via Epic Games)

The second way involves a Hop Flopper. Hop Floppers are fish that provide a health boost, or in this case, a glitch. Used right before entering the Bubble Gum holopad, the Hop Flopper will also send the Fortnite player careening skyward after entering the holopad. It will, however, eventually wear off.

The final way to initiate this glitch is to use Battle Lab, and its results are a bit more extreme. Battle Lab will need to be started with Asteroid gravity, and then players will only need to find a Bubble Gum holopad. Upon use, the holopad will send them horizontally across the map at warp speed with no end in sight.

i think epic games didn't test the bubble hologram before releasing it.. — Glitch King 👑 (@GlitchKing15) August 8, 2021

While glitches can often be frustrating and can ruin one's experience, this one is more lighthearted than most glitches. Still, it's highly likely that Epic Games will patch this glitch sooner rather than later. Until then, Fortnite players can either enjoy or avoid being sent flying into oblivion for a little while.

