LeBron James Fortnite skin confirmed as the next Icon Series addition

In breaking news, according to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, LeBron James will be the next Icon Series skin to be added to the game. After months of speculation, guesswork, and fan theories, it would seem that Epic Games has decided to finally announce the official collaboration.

EXCLUSIVE: LEBRON JAMES WILL BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKIN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 5, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 saw NBA collaborations, alongside Neymar Jr. and, more recently, Harry Kane & Marco Reus who featured in Fortnite Season 7. It was only a matter of time before this much-anticipated collaboration came to fruition.

Also Read: "Fortnite is for children" scribbled on the promotional mural in Chicago

LeBron James Fortnite special

While there is no official news from Epic Games yet, given how reliable ShiinaBR's information is, the collaboration is a guarantee. The only question here remains: what exactly can fans expect from the Icon Series set?

Space Jam skin — duskyxlops (@mysterytriogf) April 13, 2021

There is a possibility that some aspects of the sequel "Space Jam - A New Legacy" may be incorporated into the Icon Series set. Given the whole alien theme, low gravity items, and the overall look and feel, this theory wouldn't be too far-fetched.

However, to avoid disappointment, fans should not expect a full-fledged Space Jam-related cross-over alongside LeBron James in Fortnite. Like other athletes who have Icon Series skin, LeBron might also feature as an outfit alongside back bling and probably a built-in emote as well.

King's Bling quests

In addition to the collaboration, according to HYPEX, it would seem that players will be able to complete some quests as well for rewards.

As players complete these quests, items become more golden over time. It would seem as if Midas' touch has been added to the quests. For the final reward, players will unlock a custom goldness slider once all quests are completed.

LeBron James skin is coming next update!



- Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests

- Items become more gold as you complete quests! Unlock a custom goldness slider when all quests are complete! https://t.co/HV3M0byBXD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 5, 2021

How to get the LeBron James Fortnite skin

The Icon Series skin will have to be purchased from the Item Shop. Based on HYPEX's information, the skin will be released on the next update. However, the movie will only be released on July 14th. Therefore, it is unlikely that the LeBron James Fortnite skin will be available for purchase right after the Fortnite 17.20 update which is due on July 6th.

I have 100% confirmation that this is true. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 5, 2021

Loopers will just have to wait for an official announcement from Epic Games or more information from leakers to get an exact date for when the LeBron James Fortnite skin will go live.

Also Read: Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts leaked - Where to find all artifacts

Edited by Ashish Yadav