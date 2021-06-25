Loki Fortnite skin announcement leaves Twitter divided over yet another 'Collab' skin

Loki's arrival in Fortnite was teased at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The start date of Chapter 2 Season 7 perfectly coincided with the release of the latest Marvel Disney+ show, Loki, so it made perfect sense. Fortnite has had huge success with collaborations before, even dedicating an entire season and battle pass to Marvel. Now, players seem disappointed with the latest collaboration.

Loki's delayed arrival in Fortnite surprised some members of the community. Since he was teased before the season began, it was reasonably expected to be a part of the battle pass, or at least a secret skin. It wasn't and it didn't show up in the Item Shop at all, either.

Now, the announcement that Loki is the newest Crew Pack skin has left many people disappointed.

Fortnite Loki reaction

It seems Mecha Cuddle Master wasn’t the only one who found their way to the Island.



Looks like a trickster snuck his way through the portal and into the Fortnite Crew this July 👑 pic.twitter.com/z2V1wFSSwl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 25, 2021

The largest disappointment seems to be not over the inclusion of Loki, but the disclusion of another skin. Many Twitter users responded to the original announcement with disappointment that Fortnite decided on another collaboration rather than The Foundation skin for the latest Crew Pack skin. One even considered canceling the subscription.

Was hoping Foundation. These skins are making it hard to be a Crew member. Mech Cuddle Master was a disaster…just horrible. Loki will be cool for a day but doubt it will get much play after. Foundation would have spiked the Crew Memberships! Missed opportunity by @FortniteGame — T-Wilz (@twilz353) June 25, 2021

Others seem to disagree, thinking that Loki is a better addition to the crew than the Foundation would have been.

Oh well, Loki is better! — Egg (@alwaysvibingbro) June 25, 2021

It seems that the desire for the Foundation has really driven the backlash to the latest Marvel x Fortnite collaboration.

I never asked for him, and even if I did, I wouldn’t of asked for him to be in the crew.



And a lot of people were expecting the foundation with new styles every single month… so you can understand why they’re disappointed. — Darkest Element (@DarkestEIement) June 25, 2021

And yet, even those who like Loki are disappointed that he's only available for Crew Pack subscriptions. Loki is one of the most popular characters from one of the most popular franchises of all-time and is in the midst of a wildly popular show, and yet only those who subscribe can get the Fortnite skin. An Item Shop release or even a part of the battle pass would have likely driven up V-Bucks sales and battle pass purchases.

Loki. Image via Hype Beast

It seems as if Fortnite's decision to include Loki this way has displeased most of the community, albeit for different reasons. Not everyone hates it, because a lot of people love Loki and are excited for his arrival in Fortnite.

Loki teased in the loading screen. Image via The Direct

Still, most of the reactions are negative, whether it's because they wanted a different Crew Pack skin or because they don't want to subscribe to it. Either way, this has proven to be one of Fortnite's most polarizing decisions. Is Loki a good addition to Fortnite?

Edited by Gautham Balaji