Morty is coming to Fortnite alongside 'Get Schwifty' emote 

The famous animated character Morty from the iconic series Rick and Morty is finally making a debut in Fortnite very soon.

Popular data miners revealed the news following the v17.40 update. Fortnite Season 7 has only a few weeks left and it seems Epic is working hard to keep up with the standards of the game.

The news of Morty's arrival comes as a surprise to players as they had previously believed the developers wouldn't be releasing anything significant in the last few weeks of Fortnite Season 7. They are also no doubt pleased that Fortnite will bring Rick and Morty together again.

Fortnite Season 7: Players rejoice in anticipation of Morty uniting with Rick Sanchez

The Battle Pass trailer revealed the various NPCs and skins of Fortnite Season 7. Players were excited to see prominent character Rick Sanchez as one of the central figures fighting the alien invasion.

The Battle Pass revealed that Rick Sanchez is one of the most decorated cosmetics and was placed at the highest tier. Players were hellbent on grinding XP to unlock the coveted cosmetic.

confirmed rick sanchez makes people forget how to play in fortnite pic.twitter.com/WmJiFAIa9h — scotty (@xdscottyy) August 15, 2021

Many players expressed their disappointment earlier due to the unavailability of a Morty skin. It seems Epic heard their prayers and therefore decided to roll out the Mortimer Jr. skin before Fortnite Season 7 ends.

Popular data miner HYPEX recently revealed the news through his official Twitter account. It was also revealed that the Morty skin will be releasing together with the "Get Schwifty" emote.

UPCOMING Rick & Morty "Get Schwifty" EMOTE! (Thanks to @Not0fficer for the help again!)



This emote can be done alone & in a group! pic.twitter.com/n4u6N9q6N2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

The price of the Morty skin and the special emote has not yet been revealed by the developers. However, players can expect the skin to cost somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 V-Bucks.

Since Morty is expected to come with a special emote, players can expect a special bundle as well. However, all news will be confirmed once the developers roll out any official information regarding the same.

The unification of both Rick and Morty in a single season of Fortnite will add a different dynamic to the game. Loopers will be excited to match up in duos, trios or squads and dress up as Rick and Morty to run a rampage around the island.

Edited by Sabine Algur