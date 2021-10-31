Players have every reason to celebrate as Naruto is coming to Fortnite this November. The news was revealed by popular data miner Hypex.

The popular anime character has been in the news since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Every leak and speculation regarding Naruto teased his arrival. However, to the disappointment of the players, it didn't happen for real.

They ultimately lost all hope, and the buzz surrounding a Naruto collaboration gradually dissipated. However, it has undoubtedly gained momentum in recent weeks, courtesy of several positive leaks and speculation.

The most recent proceedings confirm the arrival of Naruto and give a specific time frame of his appearance.

Naruto in Fortnite: Popular data miner touts the ninja to arrive in November

Data miners get hold of first-hand information, and players often look forward to these leaks. Recently, popular data miner Hypex revealed pivotal news regarding the arrival of Naruto in Fortnite.

Hypex revealed that the popular anime character would be arriving next month. The data miner also urged players to hold their patience as they have to wait for a little while.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Since a lot of people keep asking me.. Fortnite x Naruto is happening next month, I PROMISE you. I'm just as hyped as much as you are but we have to wait a little bit more lol Since a lot of people keep asking me.. Fortnite x Naruto is happening next month, I PROMISE you. I'm just as hyped as much as you are but we have to wait a little bit more lol

The hype around Naruto has recently increased after several leaks alluded to his arrival in Fortnite. A ramen styled Creative Coin along with a scroll was added to the game.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!



- Recharge Cooldown: 4s

- Maximum Range: 300 meters

- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

- Hold Duration: 0.15s UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s- Maximum Range: 300 meters- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s- Hold Duration: 0.15s https://t.co/OxRt0Dey9p

Shortly after that, data miners revealed the details of the Kunai weapons that will be coming along with Naruto.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX "HeadbandK" (Naruto) is also set to be a Boss on the map with the Mythic Kunais (check previous tweet), no idea where or when tho. "HeadbandK" (Naruto) is also set to be a Boss on the map with the Mythic Kunais (check previous tweet), no idea where or when tho.

The biggest surprise was that Naruto is not only coming as a cosmetic but also as an NPC boss. It was revealed that the Naruto NPC will be carrying explosive Kunai weapons. Having said that, his location is yet to be disclosed.

Naruto was initially teased to arrive as a battle pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, the project got delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. His cancelation certainly disappointed players beyond measure.

The revival of the Naruto mania is a good indication for both the developers as well as the gaming community.

